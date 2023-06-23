Can I get vaccinated against shingles again?

Despite having the vaccine seven years ago, I frequently suffer from herpes zoster. Can I make a new vaccine in two doses? And when?

It may happen, in a minority of cases, that there is no adequate response to vaccination or that the effect of the vaccination is reduced after long periods. He can safely get vaccinated again in a disease-free period.

I have suffered from recurring herpes zoster for decades, can getting the vaccine eradicate it? 09 June 2023

*Roberta Siliquini is President of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (SItI)

