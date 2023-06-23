Home » Can I get vaccinated against shingles again?
Health

Can I get vaccinated against shingles again?

by admin
Can I get vaccinated against shingles again?

Despite having the vaccine seven years ago, I frequently suffer from herpes zoster. Can I make a new vaccine in two doses? And when?

Do Chickenpox Antibodies Protect Against Shingles? June 16, 2023

It may happen, in a minority of cases, that there is no adequate response to vaccination or that the effect of the vaccination is reduced after long periods. He can safely get vaccinated again in a disease-free period.

I have suffered from recurring herpes zoster for decades, can getting the vaccine eradicate it? 09 June 2023

Send your questions to [email protected]

*Roberta Siliquini is President of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (SItI)

Subjects

See also  Hear hear! Hanseatic citizens take care of their ears - Oticon hearing aids support...

You may also like

What is tick-bite spotted fever, symptoms and risks

Metastatic breast cancer, CDK inhibitor research continues

These are the leanest meats in the world,...

CASILLO PASQUALE SNC OTTAVIANO – BLACK COWPEAS 4KG

SUNDAY JUNE 25TH IS WORLD VITILIGO DAY. THE...

Russian attacks in the Kherson region, 7 civilians...

CASILLO PASQUALE SNC OTTAVIANO – BLACK COWPEAS 0,800...

stay away from these 3 products

Expert has bad news for all sweetener friends

Emanuela Orlandi, hopes from the new trend: documents...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy