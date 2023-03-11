The Corona warning app has been downloaded to smartphones almost 50 million times since June 2020. Numerous corona infections could thus be uncovered and broken at the same time. If she spat out a red tile, people were informed about a risky contact.

After all important corona regulations have expired, the obligation to wear a mask, isolation and chains of infection hardly play a role anymore.

Only in the health and care sector are some Corona rules still in place. Nationwide, visitors to hospitals, care facilities, medical and dental practices must continue to wear FFP2 masks until April 7th. A negative corona test is also required for access to clinics and nursing homes.

While most of the rules have already fallen, the Corona warning app remains installed on many smartphones.

Can I remove the Corona-Warn-App from my smartphone?

Anyone who deletes the Corona-Warn-App automatically no longer participates in the app’s contact tracking system. The person will then no longer receive notifications about possible contacts with infected people.

Formally, this is no longer taken into account. People who have tested positive only have to leave when they leave the apartment or of the house wear a face mask. There is no longer an obligation to isolate.

The app’s popular contact diary is also no longer relevant, since chains of infection are no longer relevant.

The Corona-Warn-App only plays a role if the warning tile appears in the Corona-Warn-App. The app thus provides a possible early detection, which then leads to a test. At the same time, however, many people have already removed the app. As a result, others are no longer warned in the event of an infection.