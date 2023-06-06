Can I still take advantage of the discount on the invoice?

The changes introduced by the decree-law n. 11 of 2023 led to a revision of the discount options on the invoice and credit transfer for building bonuses, including the boiler bonus. Although most cases no longer allow you to benefit from these advantages, there are still exceptions that allow you to take advantage of the discount or assignment.

Il bonus water heater offers a tax-saving opportunity for those needing to install a boiler in their home. However, with the entry into force of the decree-law n. 11 dated February 16, 2023, changes were made to the options invoice discount e credit assignment for building bonuses, including the boiler bonus. This article will provide an overview of the new rules and exceptions that still allow you to enjoy these benefits.

The changes introduced by the decree-law n. 11 of 2023

The decree-law established that starting from 17 February 2023, it is no longer possible to opt for the discount on the invoice or the transfer of credit for bonus construction, including the boiler bonus. This decision represented a significant change in the management of tax benefits related to building renovations.

Works with a qualifying title or in free construction

Despite the new rules, there are some exceptions that still allow you to benefit from the invoice discount or credit transfer. These exceptions concern jobs for which the qualifying title it was presented by 16 February 2023 eh free construction work which were launched by the same date.

Interventions on the common areas of the condominium

Another exception is the iinterventions on the common areas of the condominium. In these cases, in addition to respecting the date of the authorization or the start of the works (if in free construction), it is necessary that a resolution approving the works has been adopted by 16 February 2023.

Exceptions to the invoice discount

In addition to the exceptions mentioned above, the decree provides that the discount on the invoice and the transfer of credit are still allowed for the architectural barriers bonus at 75% and for the interventions carried out in the municipalities affected by specific seismic or meteorological events. Additionally, these benefits extend to work done by entities such as the IACP, housing cooperatives, and non-profit organizations.

The application of the new rules to the boiler bonus

Since the boiler bonus is part of free construction work, it is important to note that in order to benefit from the discount on the invoice or the credit transfer, it is necessary to comply with the conditions set out in the exceptions established by the decree. Therefore, in order to obtain these tax advantages, it is essential that i time requirements they contractual agreements are satisfied.