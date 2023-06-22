Home » Can I take the fourth dose to avoid getting sick with Covid on vacation?
Can I take the fourth dose to avoid getting sick with Covid on vacation?

by admin
We should no longer consider the anti-Covid vaccination in the logic of doses. In fact, it would be more appropriate to get used to the idea of ​​the recall, now to be considered annual, by virtue of the fact that the virus is currently seasonally adjusted.

In fact, while other infections, such as the flu, we only see at a certain time of the year, lasting a few months – from November to around March – to date the Covid infection is not seasonal. It follows that the vaccination can be done at any time of the year, perhaps together with the flu, as long as it is once a year.

In my opinion, this should be the indication for everyone, while for the most fragile people it would be advisable to vaccinate twice a year.

*Francesco Vitale is professor of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine and Director of Clinical Epidemiology at the Policlinico Hospital of Palermo

