can I work at night?»- breaking latest news

Of Marco Comoglio

Night work is not recommended for those who suffer from it due to the possible metabolic imbalance induced by the alteration of circadian rhythms

The occupational doctor of the social cooperative who was supposed to hire me invalidated my hiring because, being a type 1 diabetic, I cannot work at night. really so? The doctor hasn’t asked me for blood tests or certificates proving my unsuitability for night work.

He answers Marco Comogliodiabetologist, Association of Diabetologists (VAI AL FORUM)

I state that the night work in type 1 diabetes not recommended for the possible metabolic imbalance induced by the alteration of circadian rhythms. Normally, exemption from night shifts is requested by people with diabetes and in some cases recommended by diabetologists.

As for your problem, they exist legal provisions very precise. L’art. 2 del D.Lgs. 532/1999 defines them characteristics of night work and establishes that it means the activity carried out during a period of at least seven consecutive hours including the interval between midnight and five in the morning. A night worker is also defined as any worker who performs, not exceptionally, at least three hours of his daily working time or who performs part of his normal working hours during the night. Still: considered a night worker any worker who performs night work for a minimum of eighty working days per year.

The competent doctorat the time of the fitness visit, can express different kinds of judgements: eligibility, partial, temporary or permanent eligibility, with prescriptions or limitations, temporary ineligibility, permanent ineligibility; and expresses its opinion in writing communicating it to the worker.

Against the judgments of the competent doctor appeal allowed, within thirty days from the date of receipt by the worker of the communication of the same judgement, according to the provisions of art. 41 paragraph 9 of Legislative Decree 81/08 paragraph 6, which states: the interested person can appeal within 30 days from the date of communication of the judgment to the competent territorial body, which will be able to accept the appeal or confirm the judgment.

Bottom line: her can appeal to the SPRESAL – Prevention and safety service in the workplace of your ASL, attaching a diabetes consultation and possibly one from an occupational doctoras established by law. You can find more information about diabetes and work in thisarea of ​​the site of the Association of Diabetologists.