Who is willing to consider illness, even a serious one, as an opportunity? Of course, done so, point-blank, the question can provoke incredulous reactions and, let’s face it, a healthy desire to consider whoever formulates it, a provocateur. understandable. But we need to reflect: the disease finds us where we are. When it was my turn, I understood that I could experience it as an adverse and up to a certain point irritating circumstance or, on the contrary, as an immense and undeserved opportunity to learn. I decided my perspective would be the latter. These words were pronounced by an African doctor who wanted to leave them as a testimony to a colleague and who have been collected in a booklet (Sendino dies, Vita e Pensiero Ed.). What to think? Is the initial question about the disease beginning to appear in a different light? Does it sound less hateful, hurtful, offensive? a first step, important to talk about a project born from the experience of three curators: Antonella Delle FaveFull Professor of Psychology at the State University of Milan, Joseph Masseradoctor-pediatrician, former director of the Pediatric Clinic at the Milano-Bicocca University, San Gerardo hospital in Monza, and Alberto Scanni, oncologist, former director of the National Cancer Institute of Milan. And, just to declare the conflict of interest, the writer is also part of it.

A concept from ancient China and a scientific perspective Let’s move forward, stepping back in time and to the other side of the globe. In China, millennia ago, they coined two ideograms which in our writing become the word: Weiji (危机). This word (albeit with the approximation allowed by Western thought) contains two concepts: crisis and crucial point (turning point or change). Today, a growing number of studies show that you don’t need to be in good health to perceive well-being and a good quality of life. Not only. A problematic event such as illness can have different consequences on a person’s well-being and quality of life depending on whether it is seen negatively, as a source of threat and danger, or positively as a challenge to grow, to develop new skills, to identify new goals and meanings of life. And so here is the project “Disease as an Opportunity” which is not based on an abstract idea but rather sinks its roots in the knowledge deriving from the research of positive psychology: the one which, as explained by Marcello Cesa Bianchi, dean of clinical psychology in Italy, seeks to plan the intervention on the healthy and on the sick taking into account the positive potentials, considering that enhancing them can help to place the person globally in a situation such as to better face difficulties and sufferings as well.





Illness can be a two-sided coin For two or three decades, studies in the field of positive psychology have provided scientific proof of this concept: Illness, like other traumatic experiences – Antonella Delle Fave points out – has the ability to bring out positive values ​​and resources (resilience, post-traumatic growth) in a wide range of cases. Giuseppe Masera explains: Illness can be considered as a two-sided coin: one characterized by the painful experience during the initial phase of diagnosis and therapy, the other includes the positive aspects resulting from the initial crisis. The path of the person with pathologies such as cancer but not only, for example, can be imagined as the entrance into a dark tunnel, which evokes "desperation". Over the past 30-40 years, at the end of the tunnel for most people a light of hope and the beginning of a new path began to appear. More and more frequently, patients are aware of this new perspective. The proposal of the project promoters, simple and at the same time almost reckless: Let's open a comparison with sick people and health professionals – says Delle Fave – and consider the other side of the medal of the disease, evaluated not only in its negative aspect but also as opportunity to stimulate positive aspects.

Dialogue with Corriere readers What does it mean concretely? Act on two fronts: that of sick people and that of people who care. As far as sick people are concerned, it means inviting them to answer the question we formulated at the beginning: can illness also be experienced as an opportunity? For this purpose the Health Courier opens a dialogue window with readers on the online site, through a dedicated multi-author blog (signed by the project promoters), which is called Illness as an Opportunity. We ask readers to send the story of their experiences (also via email), making an effort to think of the positive side and not just the dark side of the tunnel. The invitation to focus on the change that has taken place. Because it is possible to agree on one point: the disease changes whoever is affected by it and nothing in his life is the same as before. Not an easy task for anyone, of course. But giving a voice to sick or former sick people, family members, friends could contribute to a change of attitude in the face of serious illnesses. This is why the project wants to give value to the readers’ words: so that they become the first to witness the change.

Rediscovering important values, reuniting affections Without forgetting that behind every sick person there is a family that suffers – adds Alberto Scanni -. Attention should also be paid to family members to console them and educate them to support their loved ones also from a psychological point of view. Can we then speak here of resilience for family members? Certainly yes, this aspect has also been the subject of scientific studies and has led to the development of intervention programs aimed at families. The illness of your loved one can represent an opportunity to rediscover important values, reunite affections, find new roles. However, it must also be admitted that this is not always the case. With doctors, on the other hand, the project intends to propose the construction of a new paradigm of Medicine set precisely on the enhancement of the positive aspects that the experience of illness can determine in the sick person. In other words, it is a question of moving from the current biomedical model of health centered on the disease, to the bio-psychosocial model, which places the patient at the center with his psychological and social needs, integrated by empathic communication. As many scholars have underlined, in the last fifty years the doctor-patient relationship has entered into a serious crisis precisely in conjunction with the great progress of the biomedical sciences. Giorgio Cosmacini, historian of Medicine speaks of the progressive extinction of relational anthropology and of the doctor-patient relationship.

The relationship can become a fundamental resource Among the main factors of this crisis is the increasingly impersonal and technological silent diagnostics; less attention to communication and listening to the patient; defensive medicine, which leads to seeing a possible opponent in the patient. With the project "Disease as an Opportunity" we would like to guide the doctor towards a more effective method of intervention in the relationship with the sick person – underlines Antonella Delle Fave -. Diagnostic and therapeutic choices must be accompanied by attention to the patient's subjective experience in its emotional, but also cognitive and motivational aspects. So the relationship can also become a fundamental resource to facilitate the healing process or constructive coexistence with the disease. The doctor must also be a promoter of hope – says Giuseppe Masera -, which can be considered a "catalyst for healing". Hope is the belief that you can find a way to deal effectively with a problem, and that you have the motivation and skills to take it. It should not be confused with optimism, with generic positive thinking, that is, with the "undifferentiated tendency to think that in one way or another everything will work out". Nor should it be confused with illusion. Supporting the development of "aware hope" is a possible, rewarding, albeit demanding process for those who practice it, and lays the foundations for a fruitful collaboration in the subsequent course of treatment, and beyond. In short, we would like to encourage the construction (or rather the re-construction) of the relationship between doctor and patient on a new terrain.

The patient's story broadens the doctor's horizons In this vision, doctors who wish to join will be invited to collect the (anonymous) testimonies of sick people to make them the subject of personal reflection and even scientific study. Transferring this knowledge and empirical evidence into clinical practice – explains Delle Fave – means providing patients with important tools to become aware of the skills and resources they often already have at their disposal, to enhance them and thus pursue growth objectives that are complex and consistent with their own aspirations and values. . Urging patients to tell themselves and reveal their vision of the disease and of life can broaden the horizons of the doctor, allowing him to grasp a personal experience which – where resilient – can help the professional to understand more clearly the human processes of adaptation and – where fragile – can be a starting point for addressing the issue with the patient and supporting him in building a more constructive view of the disease. But it also means facilitating the doctor's work, favoring the development of a relationship of trust and mutual openness with the patient, the positive consequences of which in terms of therapeutic success are amply demonstrated by the literature. A utopia? Perhaps. Unattainable, as Fernando Birri says, a character from the pen of the Uruguayan writer, Eduardo Galeano. Who wonders what utopia is for then. The enlightening answer: That's exactly what it's for: walking.