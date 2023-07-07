Can Intermittent Fasting Help Prevent Type 2 Diabetes? A Look at the Evidence and Latest Research

Can Intermittent Fasting Help Prevent Type 2 Diabetes?

Intermittent fasting has been gaining popularity as a dietary intervention, but can it really help prevent type 2 diabetes? According to Valeria Montani, acting director of the Endocrinology and Diabetology Unit of the Atri Hospital, there is evidence to suggest that intermittent fasting can be effective in preventing and treating metabolic pathologies, particularly type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Intermittent fasting works by supporting the normal alternation of day and night, known as the circadian rhythm, which regulates the functioning of the endocrine system, autonomic nervous system, and nutrient metabolism. It allows insulin levels to drop enough and for a long enough period of time for the body to burn stored fat and promote autophagy.

The process of digestion and insulin secretion play a key role in intermittent fasting. When we eat, the food is broken down into small molecules and absorbed into the bloodstream. Carbohydrates, especially sugars and refined grains, are broken down into glucose, which is then used by our cells for energy. When glucose is not completely used, it is stored in adipose tissue as fat.

Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, is responsible for allowing glucose to enter the cells. Between meals, insulin levels decrease, and fat cells activate hormone-sensitive lipase, an enzyme that breaks down triglycerides into fatty acids and glycerol. The fatty acids are then converted into ketone bodies by the liver and used as the main energy fuel for the body.

Various models of intermittent fasting have been studied, including the 8/16 model where meals are concentrated in an 8-hour period and fasting is carried out for the rest of the day, the 5-2 model where calorie intake is greatly reduced on two days of the week, and the alternate-day fasting model where one day of free feeding is followed by a day with limited caloric intake.

A recent pilot study published in the journal Cell Metabolism evaluated the effects of intermittent fasting on individuals with metabolic syndrome, a condition associated with insulin resistance and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The study found that participants who limited their food intake to 10 hours a day for 12 weeks experienced significant weight loss and improvements in cardiometabolic parameters, such as blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

While the preliminary results are encouraging, there are still several aspects of intermittent fasting that need to be clarified. Long-term effects, adherence, and efficacy of this dietary approach should be further studied. Additionally, practical aspects such as the best time slot to concentrate meals and the personal and social consequences of this type of diet need to be understood.

Overall, intermittent fasting shows promise as an effective strategy in the treatment of metabolic syndrome and reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. However, further research is needed to fully understand its long-term effects and practical implications.

