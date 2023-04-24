Can intestinal microbiota transplantation slow down the progression of the disease? – breaking latest news

Of Anna Mop

the hypothesis of a group of Italian scholars, the results are expected for 2024. Patients with ALS have dysbiosis, an imbalance between good and bad bacteria

For the first time in the world, a group of Italian researchers is studying if a gut microbiota transplant, the community of trillions of viruses, bacteria and fungi that lives in our belly, can regulate the immune system’s reaction to the progressive inflammation underlying amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), slowing its progression. the hypothesis that emerges from the preliminary results of the FETRALS study (acronym of Fecal Microbiota Transplantation in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Copenhagen. To sign the search Jessica Mandrioliassociate professor of Neurology at the University of Modena-Reggio Emilia, Amedeo Amedeusprofessor of Immunology at the University of Florence, e Luca Masucciaggregate professor Institute of Microbiology, head of the Molecular Diagnostics and Microbiota Manipulation operating unit, IRCCS Gemelli University Hospital Foundation in Rome.

What is intestinal transplantation Can only be performed in Centers authorized by the National Transplant Center, an ancient practice used over the centuries and evolved, also in terms of safety, in our age to correct states of dysbiosis, imbalances between good and bad bacteria which, if marked, can favor pro-inflammatory conditions – begins Professor Masucci -. Transplantation consists in taking an intestinal microbiota from a healthy donor infused endoscopically or taken as a capsule orally to regenerate the state of eubiosii.e. balance between the "inhabitants" of the intestine, represented by two main groups in almost equal measure: Firmicutes e Bacteroidetes. a procedure that involves various figures in addition to the microbiologist: the gastroenterologist, the anesthetist and the nurses.

I study ALS is a multifactorial disease. Among the various factors that may be involved are the immune system, but ALS cannot be defined as an autoimmune disease in the strict sense because it does not have all the characteristics. However, it has been seen that when the pathology arises there is an immune dysregulation, explains Professor Amedei. To understand how and how much the immune factor weighs, the scholars involved 42 adults with early stage ALS. Randomly, 28 received a gut microbiota transplant at baseline and 6 months later and 14 received a placebo. The double-blind investigation whereby neither the patient nor the experimenter knows whether a placebo is being administered or not. We know, from our previous studies and those of other groups, that the microbiota modulates the immune response and that patients with ALS have dysbiosis – continues Amedei -. Our idea was to try to make a intestinal transplant to see if the dysbiosis improves and if, consequently, the immune response also improves. How do you evaluate this possible change? Observing if there is in transplanted patients a significant change in the number of T-reg lymphocytesi.e. that population of T lymphocytes that have the task of regulating, modulating or shutting down the immune response. In patients with ALS, T-regs decrease, favoring an inflammatory state which in turn has an impact on the immune response. The study is still ongoing all results will be ready in 2024, but the preliminary data are very promising, as the microbiota transplantation is well tolerated by patients. Changes and improvements in the immune response are being noticed, per se and how much they are related to the transplant, we will only know at the end of the clinical trial.

Turn off neuroinflammation Also diet, lifestyle, medications used affect the microbiota. But only intestinal transplantation allows you to transfer not only colonies of bacteria, but a real one complex ecosystem that works as a team. For this reason, understanding, with intestinal transplantation, if and how the microbiota can be modified to “dialogue” with the immune system means be able to influence the course of the disease also intervening on the neuroinflammation which in ALS drives the rate of progression of the pathology – adds Professor Mandrioli -. This would represent an important potential for all of them chronic-degenerative diseases that have inflammation as a common element: from Alzheimer’s to certain types of cancer, from obesity to diabetes, from Parkinson’s to heart disease.

Environmental and genetic factors Il intestinal bacterial microbiota currently the most studied. The intestine is fundamental in the modulation of the immune system. an organ in continuous contact with the outside – Masucci specifies -, therefore the composition of the microbiota strictly dependent on the environment, one of the hypothetical risk factors of ALS, and from everything we ingest. In fact, many risk factors have been studied. From environmental ones, precisely, such as exposure to pesticides, heavy metals or other toxic, cigarette smoke, or those related to lifestyle, such as the practice of sports, even traumatic ones, diet. However, the results of the investigations have often been conflicting – says Mandrioli -. 90% of ALS cases are sporadic and have no known causealso for this reason it is very difficult to formulate a treatment that is valid for all patients. In the remaining 10% of cases, the disease can present itself in a familial form. In a minority of cases it is associated with genetic mutations (over 30 genes associated with the disease have been identified so far), more frequent, but not always, with familial presentation. Since the origin of the disease is multifactorial, it is not certain that all subjects carrying mutations in genes associated with ALS develop the disease, even within the same family.

The numbers ALS has an incidence of 2.8 per 100,000 people in Europe and 1.8/100,000 in North America. a pathology that is difficult to understand because, being a rare disease, there are few cases, manifests itself differently from person to person so much so that today the concept of syndrome rather than disease is prevailing: in fact, they exist within ALS various subtypes of pathology. It usually occurs between the ages of 60 and 70. It can also affect young patients, but the incidence increases with age, concludes the expert.