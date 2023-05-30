can it harm the body? The answer you don’t expect

Some users have raised doubts about the possible damages of consuming laurel in the kitchen on our body: what’s true?

Used for thousands of years in the kitchen for the preparation of many recipes and decoctions, laurel is a plant that has always been considered “sacred”, endowed with a profound symbolism since ancient Greece. Since ancient times, bay leaves, which symbolized victory, courage and success, were used in the home in many ways. But not only.

Beyond celebrate military and sporting triumphsas well as to honor the body of a deceased, the laurel was also used as medicinal plant per cure various problems skin or stomach. Furthermore, in ancient Rome, where the laurel represented the symbol of power and immortality, it was customary to hang it on the walls, on furniture or on statues, to give a touch of sacredness and to perfume the rooms.

Laurel is really poisonous to the body: the myth to be dispelled about the damages that are risked

Medicinal properties of incredible effect, home fragrance, natural remedy against invasive insects who enter our space and intense taste to enrich dishes. In short, laurel is a fantastic plant with a thousand household uses. Bay leaves are eaten both fresh and dried, have an intense aroma and a rich flavor.

However, recently, many users have raised doubts about its toxicity, if consumed in large quantities, to the detriment of our body. What’s to know? This all seems so absurd, given that laurel has been used for millennia for multiple situations, as we have mentioned. In the kitchen, then, it is truly an ever-present ingredient.

In reality, to clarify, it is necessary to reiterate that of laurel there are several varieties. The most common variety, the one we use, is the Laurus Nobilisa totally harmless plant. However, there are other varieties of laurel, which are poisonous, and which are used only as ornamental plants, such as for example the Cherry laurelcontaining hydrocyanic acid.

The seeds of the cherry laurel they are poisonous to humans and they must never be consumed. The oil extracted from the leaves, on the other hand, in some cases is used to create distillates, cough suppressants and liqueurs. Another dangerous variety, the most dangerous of all, is the pink laurel, toxic in all its parts. This, unlike the cherry laurel, is even fatal to humans.

Be that as it may, rest assured, it’s almost impossible to confuse these varieties from each other, all three being different. The pink laurel, for example, has slender and elongated leaves, with large and fragrant red, pink or white flowers. The cherry laurel, on the other hand, has large, fleshy and rounded leaves, bright green, odorless. The Nobilis laurel, which is what we all use at home, has dark green leaves, very fragrantwith a tapered and thin shape.

