Can oral sex cause cancer? The discovery of scientists is frightening

According to experts, oral sex is increasingly becoming one of the leading causes of throat cancer. Numerous scholars have studied the link between the onset of throat cancer and the papillomavirus umano (HPV). The problem is that this particular virus can be transmitted by engaging in oral sex. The virus is transmitted both by practicing oral sex on male and female genitals, therefore it affects the population regardless of sexual tastes. Let’s find out more about the scholars who have identified the problem and the possible symptoms that would arise in the event of contagion.

Expert opinion

Doctor Hisham Mehannadell’University of Birmingham, said 70 percent of throat cancer cases are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), a normally harmless virus that spreads sexually. The virus is transmitted during oral sex. Although the disease goes away in most cases, it can cause throat cancer. Indeed, this virus would have caused about 70% of cases of diagnosis of throat cancer. According to Dr Mehanna, people who engage in oral sex with multiple partners have a nine times higher risk of developing throat cancer. This is because the practice of fellatio and cunnilingus can lead to an HPV infection in the back of the throat, near the tonsils. There is an HPV vaccine, but only 54% of Americans have received it, far below the 80% threshold believed to be safe for the population. More than 50,000 cases of oral or oropharyngeal cancer are diagnosed in the United States each year, resulting in more than 10,000 deaths annually.

Symptomatology and diagnostics

HPV infection is often asymptomatic and can go undetected, with 90% of cases healing spontaneously thanks to the human body’s immune response. However, when the infection is not cleared from the body, it can cause growths or lesions, called warts, which may be asymptomatic or cause visible symptoms. To diagnose the nature of these lesions, they are usually removed and analyzed via biopsy to determine whether they are precancerous. The therapy and controls are then established on the basis of the results of the analysis. If there are no obvious lesions, an HPV swab can be done. Women between the ages of 25 and 30 are advised to have a pap test every 3 years, while women between the ages of 30 and 65 are advised to have an HPV test every 5 years, a method that allows for a more accurate search for the presence of viral DNA . We therefore recommend that you get regular checkups and get vaccinated against papillomavirus.