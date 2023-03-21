Home Health Can people with diabetes eat oranges? Here’s what the expert says
Health

by admin
In today’s article we will deal with understanding the relationship between the oranges and the diabetes and let’s start by saying that these fruits, compared to many others, offer a lower percentage of carbohydrates and sugars having a moderate glycemic index. The oranges are an excellent source of antioxidantsfirst of all vitamin C.

They have anticancer and anti-inflammatory action and can protect cholesterol from oxidation by promoting the proper functioning of the immune system. The orange flavonoids even exert an anticoagulant action, while theerperidina and beta-cryptoxanthin could help in the fight against high cholesterol and lung cancer.

The oranges contain thelittle expert that is, a precious substance capable of preventing the absorption of certain sugars: in this way it is possible to directly counteract the increase in sugar but one must pay attention to how to eat them to avoid peaks. Even if they contain sugar in moderate quantities it is not possible to eat a lot of them and the main advice is to consume small quantities to see the personal reaction of the glycemia.

It is important to point out that oranges should be eaten away from main meals so they are fine if consumed as a snack or as a snack in order to avoid any glycemic peaks. The American Associations of the fight against diabetes however, they recommend introducing aubergines into the diet as they contain many fibers and a low amount of soluble carbohydrates.

How can you tell if you are allergic to oranges?

An allergy to oranges can really affect everyone; many of these patients are allergic to pollens, especially to grasses due to the mechanism of cross-reactivity. In the scientific literature there are several cases of allergy to oranges especially with regard to the pediatric age. So here’s what oranges can cause: stomach pain, vomiting, headaches and migraines, nasal congestion, skin rashes, hives, swelling, breathing problems and shortness of breath with wheezing and coughing.

