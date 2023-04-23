Can poison the body! Why you shouldn’t drink too much tea

Whether a food is potentially harmful to the body depends not only on the best-before date, but also on the quantity. Some products are even toxic in certain amounts.

The supposedly healthy tea also falls under this category. In his book “Caution, there’s poison in it!”, the toxicologist Dr. Carsten Schleh on the dangers of everyday hot drinks.

Which types of tea can be poisonous

Whether herbal tea, green tea, black tea or fruit tea: The drink could be contaminated with carcinogenic and liver-toxic pyrrolizidine alkaloids, the expert warns.

“The toxic substances were repeatedly found in investigations, with fruit tea having the lowest levels and herbal tea the highest.”

However, these toxic substances are not so easy to identify. “Unfortunately, consumers cannot identify which types of tea are particularly contaminated and which types of tea are not. Since the pyrrolizidine alkaloids are natural substances, organic teas are just as affected as conventional teas.”

The expert therefore recommends: “Regularly changing the type of tea or the tea supplier in order to spread the risk.” In this way, consumers can prevent drinking tea that is highly contaminated over the long term.

The temperature of the water is crucial

In addition to changing the type of tea, you should also pay attention to the temperature of the water. Anyone who regularly drinks more than 0.7 liters of tea at a temperature of at least 60 degrees has a significantly increased risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma in the esophagus.

This is the result of a study led by Farhad Islami from the Tehran University of Medical Sciences in Tehran (Iran), which was presented in the “International Journal of Cancer”. If you take these points into account, nothing stands in the way of enjoying tea.