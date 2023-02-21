Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

The analysis in the «Quaderno SNE», created by OMaR, with the patronage of the Telethon Foundation. The appeal: to guarantee all newborns the same right to prevention and treatment

For ten severe rare diseaseswhich put the very lives of affected children at risk, today eThere are tests that are easily performed – already used in some Regions – to identify them at birth and intervene with effective treatmentssuch as drugs, transplants or gene therapies, which allow children to have a normal life or at least avoid severe, sometimes even fatal consequencesand severe disabilities. And yet, these diseases non they have been still included in the national list of those that are sought thanks to the extended newborn screening, therefore not all newborns born in Italy have the same opportunities for prevention and treatment. This is what the second edition of the «SNE Notebook – Prospects for the extension of the panel» shows, produced by Rare Disease Observatory (OMaR), under the patronage of the Telethon Foundation, and in collaboration with clinicians, expert laboratory personnel, representatives of the reference scientific societies and patient associations.

Unbearable delays The Notebook was drawn up taking into account both the Italian legislation which requires update the list of «inherited metabolic diseases, genetic neuromuscular diseases, lysosomal diseases and severe congenital immunodeficiencies», both of experiences regional and in the rest of the world, both of the latter innovations in the therapeutic field. «Every day late in the implementation of law 167/2016

it can cost your life or the health of a child – comments Ilaria Ciancaleoni Bartoli, director of OMaR -. The deadline for the update has long passed. We know that the technical table of the Ministry has done a great job in the last period: we hope that Minister Schillaci will immediately take note of it and translate it into a decree, and that the subsequent updates then proceed more quickly». See also I Go To Disney World Every Day - These 5 Things Are BETTER In Disneyland

Favorable opinion A total of 35 pathologies were analyzed in the various work groups. The diseases for which it was expressed opinion in favor of an immediate inclusion in the panel I am:

–Adrenoleucodistrofia X-linked (X-ALD)

– Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

– Fabry disease



– Gaucher disease



–Pompe disease



-Mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I)

–ADA-SCID (most frequent form of the severe combined immunodeficiency group SCID)

–PNP-SCID (rarer form of SCID but equally severe)

–Congenital immunodeficiencies detectable with TREC/KREK testto be made mandatory only after a period to be established so that there is an adaptation and agreements between the laboratories

-Congenital adrenal hyperplasia or adrenogenital syndrome (CAH).

In particular, it is explained in the Notebook, for Fabry, Gaucher, Pompe and MPS I diseases therapies have been there for years and in Italy there is a long experience of neonatal diagnosis; for SMA three different effective therapies are available and a screening program has already been launched in more than half of the Italian regions; for ADA-SCID and PNP-SCID, but also for other immunodeficienciesthe test is simple and cheap, and it can be done by reducing infections, or with gene therapy; per l’adrenoleucodistrofia transplantation represents an effective opportunity.

Speed ​​up updates “TheNeonatal creening is an important tool for the early diagnosis of diseases

than otherwise

could lead to an unfortunate outcome or serious disability – reiterates Andrea Pession, director of the pediatric unit of the IRCSS University Hospital of Bologna and president of the Italian Society for Hereditary Metabolic Diseases and Neonatal Screening (SIMMESN) -. Italy, together with the United States, is the country where the most pathologies are being sought, as many as 48, but we are confident in the arrival of panel enlargement decrees, so that this opportunity can also be given to children suffering from further illnesses. Subsequently – continues Professor Pession – it will be necessary to be diligent with constant updating because there are other diseases which, thanks to scientific progress, will soon have the credentials for screeningsuch as the ASMD, which was previously known as Niemann-Pick disease, metachromatic leukodystrophy, AADC deficiency, and several other forms of mucopolysaccharidosis». These are pathologies which, according to the analysis made by the experts who worked on the Notebook, have had a «favourable with reservations» or in some cases «negative» outcome due to the lack, today, of a test, an effective therapy or consolidated experiences, but for which these results are now close thanks to research or thanks to pilot projects already underway. See also Omicron, that's why 15.5 percent of No vax is enough to paralyze hospitals

Funds dedicated to Sne “The add n. 167 it’s a flagship of our country and many steps forward have been made in recent years, but we can and must still improve – underlines Giancarlo la Marca, director of the expanded neonatal screening laboratory of the Meyer University Hospital in Florence -. The laboratories have gone from the initial 30 to 15, covering an average pool of 25,000 newborns each, but the optimal coverage would be 60,000 newborns. The funding, to date, reaches the Regions in an indistinct fund and not tied to the purpose: it would be appropriate, for the future, to identify a mechanism that guarantees the specific allocation of funds to the newborn screening process. This is an important and necessary prerequisite for guarantee a qualitatively satisfactory level of screening, with dedicated personnel, and a uniform service throughout the territoryall the more in view of a forthcoming enlargement of the panel».

Differences between Regions Pending the update of the national panel, many Regions have extended newborn screening to other pathologies, notes the document drawn up by OMaR. Sixteen Regions out of twenty they activated themselves

at least one more newborn screening program than the national panel. However, many of these projects are experimental. Only some Regions

have permanently included some pathologies in the regional screening program athrough its own laws, in particular Puglia has added 10 diseases, Tuscany and Triveneto (all of Friuli and the provinces of Trento, Padua, Venice, Treviso and Belluno) have added 4 diseases, Lazio and Lombardy have introduced screening respectively for Sma and for SCIDs. Hence the dinequality of treatment among newborns who, depending on the Region in which they are born, have the opportunity to have early diagnosis and timely treatment for one or more of these pathologies. Only the inclusion of all “pending” pathologies in the national screening panelunderline the authors of the Notebook, will be able to ensure that all newborns have the same

rightsregardless of the Region of birth. See also "Chain Chronicles" Japanese version x "Reincarnation" collaboration will debut on June 15th, release the collaboration PV and the role "CHAIN ​​breaking latest news V"