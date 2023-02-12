Of Silvia Turin

There are three ways to chop fruit and vegetables to make them palatable and drinkable: smoothies, centrifuged juices and extractor-derived juices. What are the differences of the products obtained and what is better to choose

To get back in shape, add a healthy twist to the diet, but also to make reluctant children digest the hated vegetables there are smoothies. How to do them correctly? But above all, can they really replace a meal? They actually exist three possible ways (and as many kitchen tools) to chop fruit and vegetables to make them palatable and drinkable: the classics shakes also called, with a fashionable term, smoothies, centrifuged real and juices obtained instead with the extractor.

The smoothie Lo smoothie made with a glass blender, or container, which has a very high number of revolutions and finely chops the fibrous component of the ingredients. The advice is to make sure that there are two out of three parts of vegetables and one out of three of fruit – says Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist -. The fruit must not prevail in order not to exaggerate with the sugar component; in the same way, no more sugar should be added. Water and ice must not be missing and, if you like, a vegetable drink (for example soy or almond) to make everything creamier. Ice helps to better preserve vitamins, minerals and antioxidants present in foods that could oxidize too much when heated by the blades of the blender. The classic smoothies are: apple, carrot and ginger; celery, carrot and spinach; watermelon, melon, lemon zest and zucchini. To enhance the antioxidant effect, herbs and spices can be added: basil, parsley, hot pepper. The advantage of the smoothie is that the entire fiber component remains intact. a good – specifies the expert – because it benefits the microbiota, slows down the absorption of cholesterol, lowers the glycemic index and fills up. The disadvantage that a smoothie satisfies much less compared to whole fruit and vegetables: There is no chewing and volume effect: it passes through the stomach faster and fills up less, explains Erzegovesi. See also 1200 kcal diet, will make you lose the extra kilos! What can you eat

The centrifuged The food centrifuge, on the other hand, crushes fruit and vegetables at high speed and the resulting product is pushed against a filter by an intense centrifugal force: the final effect a slightly more oxidized juice than the smoothie: the fibers almost completely disappear, which means a little less nutritioussuch as vitamins and antioxidants, and much less food for our friendly bacteria, explains the specialist.

A middle ground the juice coming out of an extractor: There is a kind of vine which, instead of violently crushing vegetables and fruit, sort of “chews” the fiber. The product, crushed in a more delicate way, is then filtered with a finer process than that of centrifuged, thus we have a drink with less oxidized components which preserves the nutritional principles a little better. In any case, it has few fibers like centrifuged and the disadvantage, compared to centrifuged, that it normally squeezes with less force, therefore it has a slightly lower yield, observes Erzegovesi.

Can smoothies be stored?



The advice try to drink them as soon as possible. However, by putting ice in them, they can also be kept in the refrigerator, says Erzegovesi. These drinks

can they replace a meal?



No— replies the nutritionist— , however, they are the equivalent of vegetables and fruit that contain. There are smoothies that also incorporate dehydrated fruit (such as dates or dried apricots) or nuts: in that case the protein and carbohydrate balance is better, but it would be a less satiating meal due to the semi-liquid consistency. Can they replace the fruit and vegetables eaten normally?



Surely not, because you lose one of the most precious goods that the fiber. Products as found in nature have a structure, a concentration of nutrients that is the most balanced. The alternatives mentioned above can be recommended to people who are not attracted to vegetables or whole fruit, or to the whole category of elderly people or people who have problems with chewing. See also Do you wake up in the middle of the night? try to do these things to fall asleep right away Specific indications?



However, there is a specific use for people who have intestinal diseases for which a diet low in fiber is required, concludes the expert.