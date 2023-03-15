The events in Freudenberg stunned. Two girls, themselves just 12 and 13 years old, apparently killed another 12-year-old. Can children of this age even know what they are doing? And what happens to them now?

Did the two girls know what they were doing?

It is “unclear whether one has an exact idea of ​​the finality of death at this young age,” said child and adolescent psychiatrist Helmut Remschmidt „RND“. One can doubt whether the two suspected girls have understood that the other girl is dying. That it’s dead forever.

The expert has already experienced a similar shocking case. At that time he was caring for a 15-year-old. This killed a peer by strangling. At that time, however, the motive was sexual. Such cases are more common. In which very young people kill others because they feel sexually harassed, manipulated. “But in 40 years I have never seen two girls kill a third girl.”

Is there a chance of rehabilitation?

How are things going with the girls? According to Remschmidt, a few points should first be clarified. For example, whether there is a role model for the act, for example from the press or a thriller. Also what relationship the girls had to each other and what exactly happened before the crime. “It is extremely unlikely that the two of them killed just like that, without any prior history, just because they wanted to see someone die,” says the psychologist.

Perpetrators who are under the age of criminal responsibility are usually first placed in a therapeutic home. There the fact is worked up, they can continue to go to school. “It doesn’t happen that the perpetrators just go on living like this, that would also be impossible.” The two perpetrators will probably not be able to return to their circle of friends. It could well be that a move is necessary. Otherwise, the family would quickly come under fire, especially in smaller communities. “There’s no anonymity there.”

However, according to Remschmidt, resocialization is not excluded. This also applies to children or young people who have committed serious acts of violence. They would be cared for, sometimes in detention, but also therapeutically. “These young people can completely normalize themselves.” Resocialization is possible – but it doesn’t happen by itself. “Social efforts are required,” the psychologist sums up.

In Germany, convicted criminals have a right to resocialization Portal of the children and youth welfare. This means that even during their time in prison, they are supported with various measures to later find their way back into society and lead a life of impunity.

Girls no longer live with their parents for the time being

After their act, the two girls no longer live with their parents for the time being. They were “housed outside of the home environment”. This was announced by the responsible district of Siegen-Wittgenstein. “This is also linked to the fact that the children do not attend their previous schools.”

However, they still have contact with their parents. “Because of the young age of the girls, contact with the family is very important for the development of successful support and is supported in this respect,” the district said. For the two suspects, it is also a “very unusual situation that requires a lot of empathy and prudent action,” said district youth department head Thomas Wüst.

The two girls had confessed to having killed twelve-year-old Luise with numerous knife wounds. The perpetrators and the victim are said to have known each other. Because of their age, they are not yet criminally responsible and therefore cannot be prosecuted in court. Investigators gave no information about the motive.

Twelve-year-old Luise had been missing since Saturday and was found dead on Sunday near a cycle path in Rhineland-Palatinate, right on the state border with North Rhine-Westphalia. Numerous knife wounds were found during the autopsy. The girl had bled to death, according to investigators.

The group is also in contact with the family of the 12-year-old who died. “As soon as Luise’s family wants it, the district youth welfare office is always available to support the family,” said the district administration.