Can the high-protein diet damage the kidneys? – breaking latest news

by Arrigo Schieppati

Considering that a high-protein diet can damage kidney function, I would like to know if a diet based on vegetable proteins has the same negative impact.

Answered by Arrigo Schieppati, Clinical Research Center for Rare Diseases, Mario Negri Institute, Bergamo (GO TO THE FORUM)

A clarification would be important to answer your question: are you referring to conditions of normal renal function or impaired renal function and, if this is the case, to what degree? In fact, the answer may be different. In general, according to the criteria established by health authorities regarding nutrition, a relatively active and healthy adult (i.e. with normal kidney function) should have a daily intake of approximately 0.7 – 1.1 g of protein per kg of weight ( these are the limits suggested by the Recommended Nutrient Intake Levels – Larn – of the Italian Society of Human Nutrition). To meet functional needs, such as promoting skeletal muscle protein growth and physical strength, dietary intake of higher amounts of protein (1.3 to 1.6 g per kg of body weight per day) may be considered. , respectively for individuals with moderate and vigorous physical activity.

How to behave at the table

However, if we are in the presence of a reduction in renal function it may be necessary, to preserve the health of the kidneys, to stick to the limits of 0.8 g/kg/day, which can also be reduced for more severe degrees of renal impairment. However, a high-protein diet should be avoided, the definition of which is not established with uniformity and clarity in the scientific literature. The best protein sources for kidney health come from the plant world, rather than from the animal world. Many legumes, such as lentils, peas, chickpeas and beans, can be consumed two to four times a week, while limiting animal foods such as meat, eggs and dairy products. Single dishes consisting of vegetable and legume soups accompanied by whole grains and seasoned with a little olive oil are strongly recommended.

