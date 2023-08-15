Can the paptest be done during pregnancy? The answer of the most famous gynecologist of TikTok

The pap test is a quick and painless test that allows you to examine the cells of the neck of the uterus to evaluate their composition.

The pap test is nothing more than a sample taken by dilating the walls of the vagina with a speculum to make the neck of the uterus visible, taking a specimen from the outer surface and cervical canal with a small brush. The sample is analyzed in the laboratory, receiving the response only afterwards.

Treatment is important to look for changes, malignant cells, and the presence of lesions. Specifically it is crucial to identify in advance cervical and cervical cancers e lesionsi preneoplatiche.

It is also important to also locate Frproblems related to fungi such as Candida or bacteria and also viruses such as Papilloma and Herpes.

Pap test: what are the limits in pregnancy

The pap test must be done when you become sexually active and in any case no later than 21 years of age and then every 3 years. The Ministry of Health in Italy allows women from 25 to 30 to do it free of charge. Later the HPV DNA test is considered more useful which instead takes place every 5 years. The test can also be done when the woman is still a virgin and even pregnant. In this case the evaluation is always individual and the doctor can choose to carry out the sampling only externally.

The Dr. Calcagni he replied through his TikTok page to a user who asked if it was possible e It is advisable to have a Pap smear during pregnancy. The expert clarified that it can be done at any time, from the first trimester until just before giving birth and without particular problems, except for specific assessments by the doctor. In fact, your own specialist will always give you relative indications. It is generally not recommended to perform the pap test on the day in which ovules or other products are being used which could alter the final result.

When the test is positive, it does not mean that there is a tumor. In fact, it could differentiate due to the presence of fungi, bacteria and viruses, unknown alteration (in which case a new test is performed after 6 months or other specific diagnostic tests are carried out to identify what it is), pretumor lesion and tumor. This will be the basis for defining the therapies to be performed even during pregnancy on the advice of the gynecologist.

