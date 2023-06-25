Can those suffering from type 2 diabetes avoid injecting insulin every day? – breaking latest news

by Lorenzo DeCandia

I am 71 years old and have been a diabetic for a long time; now, after various therapies, I keep my blood sugar under control, I have a glycated value of 7 (examination that allows me to evaluate the trend of my average blood sugar over the last 2-3 months) and I take one insulin a day. I have heard that there will be insulin that you take once in a while or that you can take by mouth. True?

Responds Lorenzo De Candia, Diabetes Center Manager, ASL Bari – DSS2 Terlizzi Hospital, Association of Diabetologists (VAI AL FORUM)

From what I understand from your letter, you have type 2 diabetes (adult), in which there is usually not an absolute lack of insulin but rather its inefficiency; this pathology is treated very well today with an oral or even injection therapy of drugs that are not insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas which serves to metabolize the sugars taken with food so that they do not accumulate in the blood (glycemia). Unfortunately, even in adult diabetes, it is possible to reach a condition of exhaustion of the pancreas, which leads to the need to administer insulin, for now only by injection; today its analogs are injected, modified so as to have greater promptness of action when administered with meals (rapid insulins) or, on the contrary, with a longer duration of action (slow insulins), to cover nocturnal metabolic needs and those between meals. In relation to slow-acting insulins – the subject of your question – over the years a duration of action of 5-10 hours has passed to that of 24-36 hours, in order to ensure greater stability, but always with daily administration.

Therefore, in type 2 diabetes, the administration of this type of insulin requires 365 injections per year, with the relative consumption of needles and reactive strips to control blood sugar levels and calibrate the dosages (titration). The good news is that, in the future, a weekly-acting insulin will be on the market for indications in type 2 diabetes, the full efficacy of which is reached in 3-4 weeks. The clinical studies that have tested the drug, called Onwards, show that the average weekly dose to be administered is only slightly increased compared to daily insulin; it has been shown to be safe and well tolerated, with a similar number of excessive reductions in blood sugar compared to traditional insulin, with slight weight gain (1.7 kg) at six months. Unfortunately, if studies on oral insulin have so far failed, the new drug would reduce the number of injections from 365 to 52 per year, without compromising blood sugar management, as explained by the lead author of the study, Athena Philis-Tsimikas.

