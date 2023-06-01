Can ulcerative colitis and psoriasis cause muscle pain?

I am 36 years old and have suffered from ulcerative colitis and psoriasis for over 10 years. I practice various types of sports, but for 3 years I have had pain and soreness in the joints and muscles of my limbs throughout the day. Tests are normal, except for C-reactive protein that goes up and down over time.

He answers Charles Selmi, Head of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Humanitas Institute, Milan

Different diseases characterized by chronic inflammation they can coexist in the same individual, due to the presence of common immunological mechanisms. Some long-known examples come from chronic inflammatory bowel disease (i.e. ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease) and cutaneous psoriasis, which share many elements of both genetic predisposition and immunological damage. Furthermore, ulcerative colitis and psoriasis are associated with forms of arthritis defined as “seronegative” due to the absence of autoantibodies which instead characterize rheumatoid arthritis, with highly variable clinical manifestations. They can include painful and swollen jointswith a characteristic stiffness upon awakening in the morning even for a few hours.

Unlike rheumatoid arthritis, these forms of arthritis can affect the spine and for this reason are also called «spondyloarthritis»: they cause a backache (termed inflammatory) that worsens with rest and improves with physical activity. Other features of arthritis associated with psoriasis (psoriatic) or inflammatory bowel disease (enteropathic) include the site (aka inflammation of the 'entheses', the places where tendons and ligaments attach to the bone) and dactylitis (i.e. the painful swelling of an entire finger or toe, which takes on a "sausage" shape). The diagnosis of spondyloarthritis it is based on rheumatologic evaluation and may require ultrasonography of the joints or entheses or MRI of the pelvis.

After a first line, which includes classic anti-inflammatory drugsthe treatment of spondyloarthritis is based on traditional medicines (such as methotrexate) come on biological drugs and small molecules. These innovative precision treatment classes very specifically target certain inflammatory mediators. The biological drugs they are administered subcutaneously or intravenously and block the cytokines (molecules capable of attracting immune cells to the site of inflammation) involved in arthritis, such as TNF alpha, interleukin 17 and interleukin 23. For some years we have also had drugs called «small molecules», taken by mouth, directed against the mechanisms of the immune system they mediate the effect of cytokines, especially PDE4 and JAK. Anti-JAK drugs, which have already been used for years for rheumatoid arthritis, can also be used for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis and inflammatory bowel disease.