Kiwi is a fruit plant native to China, which is part of the Actinidiaceae family. Its botanical name is Actinidia chinensis and it is an exotic fruit full of vitamin C, even more than lemon and orange, with great antioxidant and diuretic properties and with almost no calories. With barely 48 calories per 100 g, in fact, it is an exceptional ally for those on a diet. Vitamin C is a nutrient necessary for the health of our body and a valuable aid for the immune system. Kiwis contain 85 mg per 100 g, more than oranges, in which we have 50 mg. The increased fiber content supports intestinal motility and has good laxative properties.

Kiwi is also a precious ally in case of constipation. This fruit preserves vitamin C thanks to the rather robust outer skin and the chlorophyll present in the pulp. These two elements are therefore able to support the integrity of the vitamin which tends to easily alter to heat, light and air. Usually, the more unripe and sour the fruit is, the more vitamin C there is. As the fruit ripens and becomes sweeter, the vitamin content decreases.

Can unripe kiwis be eaten? Here is the shocking answer

The kiwi exhibits the typical semi-velvety peel which does not change color as the fruit ripens but by exerting a slight pressure on the peel it is possible to ascertain the consistency. If the pulp remains turgid but moves delicately, the fruit has reached the right ripeness. If it is too hard, it is still unripe, and consumption is highly discouraged both because it tends to be not very sweet but also because it is difficult to digest.

In fact, eating unripe kiwis can lead, albeit in sporadic circumstances, to indigestion and intestinal blockage, while the types of allergies and intolerances are quite unusual. Finally, the kiwi tends to be safe, even if it is always necessary to ensure the ripening of the fruit, even if it is very soft this could already be fermented and therefore unsuitable for consumption.