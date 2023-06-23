Can you avoid maggots in organic waste? Home remedies & tips

Watching tiny worms squirm in leftover food can be disgusting, which is why many people want to avoid maggots in organic waste. These can spread quickly in the heat and irregular garbage collection, as well as due to poor hygiene in garbage cans. Such an infestation is not only unpleasant, but also poses certain health risks. Fortunately, this can be prevented with natural means and preventive measures without much effort. If you are also dealing with this, the following advice may help you to keep your compost bin or biowaste bin clean.

What should you know to avoid maggots in organic waste?

Since the temperature can rise significantly in summer, even in compost bins full of organic waste, the smells quickly attract flies. Not only because of the organic waste, but also in high humidity or rain showers, flies with their maggots in the bin make themselves really comfortable. In this way, the brood can develop undisturbed, which would lead to rapid maggot infestation. In private gardens or households this could easily be avoided from the outset, but in larger apartment buildings not everyone follows the rules. No one wants to see crawling fly larvae galore on the walls and lid of the trash can, but how do you get rid of or prevent maggots?

Because organic waste can skyrocket maggot numbers in trash, prevention would be a better alternative to control. For this reason, the first and most important step is to make it difficult for flies to enter the bin. To this end, you should also keep food, and especially raw meat, tightly closed. In addition, the location also plays a decisive role, whereby the sun’s rays can favor the infestation. Here are some other first steps you can take to avoid maggots in organic waste.

Take preventive measures against maggot infestation

Choose a shaded area for your bucket or compost bin and discard leftovers in sealed plastic bags. Since maggots also prefer darkness, you can also leave the lid open this way, but this only applies to the normal trash can. Although bags made of cornmeal that can be broken down do exist, they tend to be expensive. Either wrap wet organic waste in newspaper or pack it in special bags made from waste paper. Paper handkerchiefs, crepe paper, egg cartons and paper napkins are also suitable for this, but not magazines. Sawdust can also be used as a maggot preventive because it absorbs moisture quickly and is a sustainable option. For example, you can dispose of sawdust from rabbits and guinea pigs in the organic waste bin and thereby avoid maggots in the organic waste. Usually, however, only the leftovers without urine and feces are allowed in.

If maggots are already in your organic bin, you can add a layer of soil to the organic waste to stop them climbing up. Even if you mow your lawn and dispose of the grass clippings, you should be careful when doing so. Too much of it quickly attracts soldier fly larvae, so you should try to spread the clippings thinly in the organic waste. In addition, after mowing the lawn, you can first set aside the clippings to dry before disposing of them to avoid moisture build-up. Many indoor and outdoor compost bins also have holes that provide the necessary aerobic conditions. Such openings can also allow flies to enter and lay eggs in the bin. In such cases, you can avoid maggots in organic waste by using window screens to cover the holes. Fix them with either glue or household sealant. Also try to freeze leftovers until the day of garbage collection. This will prevent the organic waste from becoming a breeding ground for maggots.

Which natural means can be used to avoid maggots in organic waste?

After you have emptied these, you should also thoroughly clean the compost bin so that no eggs with fly larvae are left behind. It is best to rinse them out with a high-pressure cleaner or use homemade cleaning solutions with vinegar and water in a 1:4 ratio. Then let the dustbin dry well so that future damp conditions do not favor fly larvae. If maggots appear again despite the steps described above and the use of sanitary bags, you can take targeted action against them with some natural products.

What is actually also considered a preventive measure is the use of lavender to naturally repel flies. For this purpose, you can simply keep cut lavender in your organic bin. In addition, you can also use other repellent essential oils to keep the pests out of the bin. If there is a maggot infestation, try to add enough carbon-rich material to your compost bin. Just like using brown substance to prevent maggots in compost bins, this will help prevent or even get rid of maggots in organic waste if they’re already in there. Wood shavings, cardboard, shredded paper and dry leaves can also keep gun flies and their larvae away from your organic waste. You can also use some distilled white vinegar as its high acidity will repel maggots. It does this by creating an unfavorable environment for the larvae. Simply add ¼ teaspoon of vinegar per 5lb of material directly to your organic waste or compost bin. Another effective measure against maggots would be lime fertilization. You can use dolomite for this. However, be careful of the amount when dealing with compost as lime can speed up the process of composting. If you add too much of it, the pH of your compost pile can rise dangerously, which could even slow down the process. Also try citrus fruits like limes or lemons. While agricultural limes create an unfavorable alkaline environment, citrus fruits do the opposite. The addition of orange, lemon, lime and tangerine peel creates an acidic environment that fly larvae also dislike. You can even use pine needles if you want to avoid maggots in organic waste. This is another natural and acidic material that keeps maggots away. However, this method may take a little more time.

Can maggots in compost also be useful?

Because soldier flies don’t sting or transmit diseases, their larvae could also contribute to composting. This would be a cheap vermicomposting option that you can use sustainably for your garden plants. In addition, maggots can become a natural and important part of the decomposition process. In fact, if you can tolerate the sight, sound, and smell of maggots, they make quite a good addition to the compost.