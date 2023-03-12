Determine the risk of developing anxiety through a blood test? That’s right. Let’s take a closer look at what the researchers found in a study published in the journal Nature.

A team of researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine, validated a test based on some biomarkers strongly associated with the mood disorder, which can provide insight into the current severity of the disorder and its treatment. After seeing the algorithm that can predict anxiety and depressionhere is a search with extraordinary results!

To identify suitable anxiety biomarkers, Dr. Niculescu and his colleagues recruited patients at the Indianapolis VA Medical Center, assigning them to one of three proposed groups. The first defined “Gbiomarker discovery group” consisted of 58 people (41 males and 17 females) whose level of anxiety changed at least once from one visit to the next. It was precisely this group that made it possible to search for specific molecules that could be linked to sudden changes in mood.

In fact, the best biomarkers found in this “discovery group” were then tested on a second group of volunteers called “Gbiomarker validation group” and from here, the validated ones were used in different tests to predict states of high anxiety and clinically severe anxiety in a third group of subjects with already confirmed diagnosis.

Finally, using the results of all three groups as many as 19 biomarkers present in the blood were confirmed which can be employed to predict changes in anxiety. This is a very important step, since in doing so these widespread disorders could be recognized even before they occur, thus representing a real source of early diagnosis. Also considering that anxiety and stress increase violence and depressionthe lives that could be saved would be millions every year.

As stated by Dr. Niculescu: “There are people who have anxiety and it’s not diagnosed correctly, so they have panic attacks, but they think they are having a heart attack and end up in the emergency room with all sorts of physical symptoms, if we can know about it sooner, then we can hopefully avoid this pain and suffering and treat them sooner with something that fits their profile.“