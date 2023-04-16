Can you die of a broken heart?

Yes, of “heartbreak” you can die. We are talking about one heart disease which develops due to severe physical or emotional stress. Known, in fact, as stress cardiomyopathy, it is characterized, as discovered by the researchers of the Institute of Cardiology of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, of a mortality rate equal to cardiac infarction, with which it is often confused considering the analogies of the symptomatic picture. Let’s find out together what it is!

Heartbreak exists. And it is possible to die from it.

What is Heartbreak Syndrome?

We are talking about the so-called stress cardiomyopathyalso known as Sindrome di Tako-Tsubo (see below the definition of Tako-Tsubo)*. It is a heart disease characterized by instant paralysis of a defined area of ​​the myocardium (the heart muscle), precisely of the anterior apical part of the left ventricle (one of the four heart chambers). Simplifying, it is the area near the tip of the heart, which, paralyzed, during the cardiac contraction phase (systole), tends to deform and extrude, causing the whole heart to assume a shape similar to the Tako-Tsubo. Hence the name of the syndrome.

*NB: the Tako-tsubo is a tool used by Japanese fishermen to catch octopuses.

Who are the most affected subjects?

Give it. As many as 80% of those affected by heartbreak syndrome are female: the female-to-male ratio is 9 to 1.

What is the cause of heartbreak syndrome?

And strong emotional stresscaused for example by a bereavement or a catastrophic event, determines the activation of the cerebral cortex he was born in sympathetic autonomic nervous system. This activation produces an “energy” release of hormones, the catecholamines (production amounts to values ​​up to 100 times higher than normal values). The latter produce a toxic effect on the heart, inducing the narrowing of the diameter of blood vessels (vasoconstriction) and a increased heart rate (tachycardia). THE receptors for the catecholamines, present in massively at the level of the anterior apical part of the heart (the tip), are saturated by these hormones determining the paralysis of said area of ​​the heart, which, therefore, becomes immobilized and everted.

What are the symptoms of heartbreak syndrome?

Chest pain and tightness;

Shortness of breath;

Cold sweats;

Generalized malaise.

This clinical picture made you think about the symptoms and signs of myocardial infarction? If yes, you are right: very frequently stress cardiomyopathy is confused with the much better known heart attack. The treatment is, however, different, which is why it is very important to identify the correct diagnosis as soon as possible. About that, it is good to point out how the diagnosis of stress cardiomyopathy is a diagnosis of exclusion. This means that it can only be stated after the diagnosis of myocardial infarction has been ruled out with certainty.

N.B. For what has just been said, in the event that a subject presents the symptoms described above and has recently had a particular emotional trauma, it is absolutely advisable to report this information to the medical personnel, in order to transmit the data useful for a diagnosis to the healthcare professionals.

What are the differences between heartbreak syndrome and myocardial infarction?

The heart affected by stress cardiomyopathy, unlike myocardial infarction, does not have thrombi or clots obstruct the vessels and hinder circulation at the level of the coronary tree. In fact, the coronary arteries appear absolutely normal, without narrowing.

Since this syndrome does not interfere with proper blood flow, it is classified in the group of non-ischaemic cardiomyopathies.

The myocardial dysfunction of heartbreak syndrome is reversible, but the prognosis is similar to that of a heart attack. The data are as follows: cardiogenic shock in 12% of cases and death in 5% of cases.

How is heartbreak syndrome diagnosed?

To diagnose such a syndrome it is necessary to resort to various investigations, useful to exclude myocardial infarction, but also other potential pathologies such as myocarditis, pericarditis, etc.

Specific tests are carried out, such as the‘electrocardiogram (changes: ST-segment elevation in the precordials, inferior or lateral), the coronarografia (which documents the presence of angiographically normal coronary arteries.), the echocardiography (showing akinesia and dilatation of the left ventricular apex). Relative to marker of myocardionecrosisthese present a very modest increase with respect to the entity of the electrocardiographic and ultrasound alterations.

What is the cure for heartbreak syndrome?

Until the diagnosis is certain, the treatment of stress cardiomyopathy syndrome is associated with that of myocardial infarction. Once the diagnosis has been made, the treatment involves a multidisciplinary approach in order to reduce and control the psychological factors and a non-standardized pharmacological therapy, generally based on beta-blockers and sedatives.

It is essential to pay attention to clinical management both in the acute phase and in the follow-up.

Article created for MeteoWeb by Four gowns and an agenda“the friends of your well-being” that on Instagram have transformed scientific and medical dissemination into a pleasant fixed appointment for those who want to dedicate themselves to their well-being.