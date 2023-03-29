Can epilepsy kill you? Unfortunately yes, although rarely. People who suffer from it have a higher risk of mortality Compared to others. Death can be linked to the underlying disease (genetically determined metabolic diseases, brain tumors) or to seizures (clinical picture of “status epilepticus”, drowning, suffocation from inhaled food, head trauma). There is also an increased risk of suicide among patients. Among the deaths caused by seizures, explains the “Guide to epilepsy” of the Lice (Italian League against epilepsy), it deserves a special mention sudden and unexpected death (la cosiddetta Â«sudden unexplained death in epilepsyÂ», Sudep). It strikes one in a thousand patients with epilepsy each year (about 50,000 a year worldwide). The risk drops significantly if the patient is seizure-free thanks to therapy and a study by Columbia University saw how Sudep in adults fell by 36% between 2009 and 2015, probably thanks to an ever better understanding of risk factors and treatment strategies, such as for example the diffusion of implantable devices in cases of drug resistance.

It can occur in sleep The risk of Sudep changes in relation to the patient's characteristics: it is low if the diagnosis is recent and if the therapy is effective, greater in patients who are severely drug resistant and who have very intense and prolonged seizures. The most important risk factor for Sudep appears to be the high frequency of seizures, in particular convulsive ones (tonic-clonic seizures); this suggests that Sudep is a phenomenon correlated precisely to the consequences of the crisis, probably ad cardiorespiratory changes. Sudden death occurs more frequently in sleep. To try to prevent it, the correct assumption of the therapy is essential, in order to obtain the best possible control of the crises.

The case of Cameron Boyce In 2019 Cameron Boycestar on Disney Channel and the film ‘Descendants’, he died of an epileptic seizure: he was 20 years old. In an interview, his parents revealed that Cameron had his first seizure at 16 and had only had five in his entire life. occurred in sleep. After his death, his parents created the Cameron Boyce Foundation, with the aim of funding research on epilepsy and Sudep. Drug resistance affects about 30% of people with epilepsy (drugs are not effective for seizure control), but it is estimated that 15-20% of drug-resistant patients could benefit from a neurosurgical interventionwith the aim of removing the part of the brain responsible for the seizures.

The case of Robby Lee A year before Cameron Boyce, he died at 24 Robby Lee, brother of Amy Lee, co-founder and frontwoman of the metal band Evanescence. Robby suffered from a severe form of epilepsy since he was 7 years old. “We have always known that our time together was precious: he loved every day as if he were his last,” wrote the singer on her social networks, announcing the death of her brother. In 2005 Amy Lee collaborated with the Epilepsy Foundation for a campaign called Â«Out of the shadowsÂ», with the aim of spreading more awareness about epilepsy.