Can you die of stress?

If we ask someone if they are stressed, the answer will be positive in 90% of cases. Yet it is not easy to say how many people in Italy suffer from this disorder. The statistics available are not always reliable and, while looking for an attractive title, you risk getting confused. However, the question is very serious: in France there is even thought of recognizing the burnout as an occupational disease, why in the long run you can die of stress.

There is also positive stress

Let’s start with the classification of stresses. «There is a good one who pushes us to do well and to grow (eustress) and then there’s that negative (distress) which consumes psychophysical resources. There are acute stress but limited in time and chronic stress», explains the doctor Michele Kennelneuropsychologist and psychotherapist.

It is the body’s response to any adverse stimulus

Stress is the body’s response to any adverse stimulus. Literally the term indicates the maximum twist reached by a cable before breaking, an image that gives an idea of ​​how much it can hurt, but also how much it can help withstand the most demanding situations. If it did not exist, in fact, people would not be stimulated to react and would live in a state of perpetual apathy. Here because short-term stresswhich the individual feels he can manage with his own resources, it helps the person grow and develop greater resilience.

Chronic stress can compromise well-being

Intense and chronic stress can compromise well-being. «When faced with an adverse stimulus the organism triggers some kind of alarm. Physiological responses are managed by a complex neuroendocrine mechanism that produces components such as the cortisol (known as the “stress hormone”), adrenaline and norepinephrine, which have a stimulating effect on the organism», continues the expert.

Who are the people most exposed to stress

Among the most exposed to stress there are certainly the medici they nurseswho have great responsibilities on their shoulders, but also i manager of large companies, always subjected to great pressure. “I am one of the categories most exposed to burnout, the condition of psychophysical exhaustion that damages health. When stress is very intense and prolonged over time, it is possible to develop feelings of helplessness, anxiety and depressive experiences, but also aggression, anger and nervousness», explains Canil.

Negative impact on the intestines, sleep and eyesight

What are the negative impacts of stress on physical well-being? Sometimes they are affected the intestine and the stomach. In other cases it is accentuated hair loss. It can also rarely be involved vista. This ranges from redness due to inflammation, twitching of the eyelid to diseases such as glaucoma or serous maculopathy. The retinal tissue is very sensitive and has a primary role in controlling the sensations of blurring and visual fatigue.

The consequences on the immune system

Intense stress has negative effects on the immune system and health. This happens for example by producing hypertensionwhich in turn increases the risk of heart attacks, stroke and problems affecting various bodies (such as i kidneys) up to causing in extreme cases the death. Acute or chronic stress also increases the likelihood of developing psychological pathologies such as post-traumatic disorder which can escalate into accidents or voluntary injuries.

Can you die of stress?

The question is also validated by a recent British research promoted by Scottish Dementia Clinical Research Network. According to the analysis, stress increases wear and tear and reduces defenses to the point of accelerate the path to death. Anxiety and depression have an impact, albeit to different degrees, on deaths from cardiovascular diseases and cancer, even indirectly leading to self-harming behaviors, such as drug and alcohol abuse.

How to keep stress at bay

When we feel under pressure we have to cultivate trust and develop the belief that you can get through difficult times. «Faced with difficulties, we must maintain a mindful attitude, act within the perimeter of our possibilities and reconsider problems from new perspectives. Accept what we cannot change and focus on what is in our control.” It’s no use to keep complaining: a rational attitude is almost always the best way to approach problems, but we can also try the meditation.

Asking for help is important

Remember it is normal feel get angry, stressed or frustrated and, when we feel that our resources are insufficient to bear the situation, it is good not to withdraw into ourselves. The key thing is talk to trusted people who can help, like amicifamily and, if necessary, also psychotherapists who will be able to give the right tools to deal with the situation that puts us under stress.

