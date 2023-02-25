It is one of the typical diseases of our era, even if the first diagnosis dates back many centuries ago and has been recognized as a disorder linked to the body since ancient times: diabetes in its most common form defined mellitus it is associated with various factors and there are various types which define in all cases a difficulty on the part of the body to manage and organize the amount of glucose in the blood.

Diabetes: can you die, what are the damages, which type is the most dangerous

Diabetes has no real cure, as it almost always has pre-existing connotations, as well as genetics.

Among the various types of diabetes, the only one that can “disappear” is that known as gestational, which occurs at pregnancy and which tends, almost always, to disappear in the phases following childbirth.

The most common form is type 2 diabetes mellitus, which usually tends to develop at specific ages (but not always) due to genetic connotations and heredity, even if the probability of a genetic rather than hereditary predisposition is higher.

In the type 2 form, insulin is lacking, a substance produced by the pancreas which due to insufficiency by the body even if the reasons may also include a malfunction of the hormone or the presence of insulin resistance.

Every year about 20,000 people die from diabetes, due to insufficient controls (which are carried out through medicines but also through diet and lifestyle management).

Among the known effects are found, dry skin, difficulty breathing, a sense of exhaustion but also frequent need to go to the bathroom, constant thirst, nausea and vomiting and a general sense of malaise.

In the long run, it can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, chronic kidney disease and vision loss.

Dangerous values

400 mg/dl is considered dangerous and requires immediate and urgent medical attention.