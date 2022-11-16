Australia is the first country in the world to approve a product derived from donor faecal matter, in short, poop, which will be used to carry out faecal matter transplants (faecal matter transplant, FMT) of healthy subjects in the intestines of sick patients. For now, the treatment has only been approved for those infected with Clostridium difficile (also called antibiotic-associated colitis), a life-threatening disease that causes severe diarrhea and often spreads in hospitals. The announcement of the approval by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA, the Australian equivalent of our Italian Medicines Agency, AIFA) was made by BiomeBank, the company that produces the biological “drug”.

FMT operations are nothing new: they have been practiced in Australia for years, and recently even the US FDA, the body that regulates food and pharmaceutical products, has recommended them. However, the approval of the TGA regulates the practice, guaranteeing a pharmaceutical standard.

How does it work? The process is quite simple: once collected, the donor fecal matter comes blended (literally!) and tested to ensure no pathogens are present. The next step is to take a sample of it and insert it into the patient’s gastrointestinal tract through a colonoscope. For now this is the only method available, but BiomeBank is working on a pill that could be taken orally.

In each of us’s intestines there is a microbiota made up of thousands of species of bacteria, viruses, fungi and other microorganisms: this mass of matter can weigh up to 2 kg.

Like a rainforest. Sam Forster, an expert on the subject, explains the matter in even simpler terms: «It is as if the intestine, damaged by antibiotics or other treatments, were a rain forest razed to the ground in which the “sprouts” of bacteria Clostridium difficile, which begin to produce toxins. Transplanting faecal matter is therefore equivalent to reforesting the area, preventing the “weeds” from thriving. See also Fda alert on needle-free face filler pens

The most difficult part of the process is finding donors: they must be healthy, not immunocompromised, not suffering from chronic gastrointestinal diseases and must not have taken antibiotics recently.

The intestinal microbiota, especially in Western countries, is increasingly damaged by changes in the environment and diet: several studies have found a correlation between the microbiota and mental health, cancer, immunity, obesity and other diseases .

