If you are looking for a healthy and tasty fruit to add to your diet, le apricots they can be a good choice. I am a rich source of vitamin C, fibre, potassium e antioxidantsand are also low in calories.

However, when it comes to eating apricots, many wonder if it is possible to eat it with the peel. Actually, the answer depends on the type of apricot and your personal preferences.

Apricots with edible peel

First, there are some apricot varieties that can be eaten with the skin on. For example, apricots of type “From Flamekare commonly sold with the skin on, as it is thin and edible. Dried apricots can also be eaten with the skin on, as dehydration has made the skin soft and chewable.

Benefits of the peel

Additionally, apricot peel contains some important nutrients that may be worth eating. For example, the peel contains fiber, vitamin C and antioxidants, which may help reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer and premature aging.

Contraindications

However, there are also some contraindications to consider. The apricot peel contains a compound called amygdalin, which can be toxic in large quantities. If you have health problems or are allergic to it, it may be best to avoid the peel.

Furthermore, the apricot peel may contain residues of pesticidesso if you eat apricots in their skins, be sure to wash them thoroughly before eating them.

Conclusion

Ultimately, eating apricots with the skin on is a personal choice that depends on your preferences and the variety of apricot itself. If you decide to eat apricots in their skins, choose those of organic quality and wash them well before consuming them. Either way, apricots are a healthy and delicious choice to enrich your diet.

