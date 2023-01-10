Some studies have found evidence that cheese may have a “matrix effect” that can protect people from the harmful effects of saturated fat in cheese.

As is known, cheese is rich in protein and calcium but at the same time it also contains a lot of saturated fat and salt. Due to its characteristics, it is often accused of increasing cholesterol and the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Generally, therefore, it is advisable to eat it in moderation (especially for those with heart problems).

However, some studies seem to have found a special feature of cheese that could be the “excuse” for consuming it every day, certainly without exaggerating but at the same time without worrying too much about health risks.

However, we must make a premise: most cheeses are prepared using an enzyme called chymosin to coagulate the milk. Some fresh cheeses, however, such as ricotta, are produced with an acid. Others, like paneer, use a combination of heat and acid.

It’s just how cheese is made that affects how our bodies digest it.

An initial 2017 study looked at 43 healthy subjects, comparing the impact of dairy fat provided by hard cheese, cream cheese, and butter on 4-hour postprandial response and incremental area under the curve (iAUC ) of plasma triglycerides.

Plasma triglyceride concentrations were measured immediately before the meal and 2, 4, 6 and 8 hours after the meal.

Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, and butter induced similar increases in triglyceride concentrations at 4 hours while no difference was observed in triglyceride iAUC 0-8 hours between the 3 meals. However, at 2 hours, the triglyceride response caused by cream cheese was significantly greater than that induced by butter and cheddar cheese. At 6 h, the triglyceride response induced by cream cheese was significantly attenuated compared to that induced by cheddar cheese.

What does this actually mean? As stated in the research conclusions:

This study demonstrates that the cheese matrix modulates the impact of milk fat on postprandial lipemia in healthy subjects.

Put simply, considering the cheeses sampled, the fat from the cream cheese was digested and absorbed more rapidly than the cheddar. The researchers speculated that the tiny droplets of fat in the cream cheese might be more accessible to the body’s fat-digesting enzymes.

A second study, conducted by University College Dublin in 2018, showed that consuming cheese resulted in significantly lower cholesterol levels than butter.

A 2022 study, however, published in Nutrients found an inverse association between cheese intake and type 2 diabetes, heart failure, coronary heart disease, hypertension, and ischemic stroke. This concretely means that the more cheese was consumed, the lower the risk. However, further studies are needed to clarify these conclusions.

The authors believe this effect is due to the calcium and probiotics in the cheese, both of which have beneficial properties for the heart.

The food matrix effect

So what is meant by matrix effect of cheese? In the research conducted in Dublin we read:

Recent studies show that foods with the same overall nutrient composition but consumed in different food structures result in different digestive effects and, consequently, different health effects. This is becoming known as the food “matrix” effect. Dairy products are a particular example of this effect. Numerous studies have shown that milk fat consumed in the form of cheese has a lower cholesterol-raising effect than the same fat eaten as buttereven when other nutrients, such as protein and calcium, are controlled.

But how much cheese can you eat? Cheryl Mussatto, a dietitian at the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center in the United States, suggests that the recommended serving of cheese is generally about 30 grams or a thumb or domino-sized piece of cheese.

Finally, the dietitian points out that the best cheeses for the heart are those with less saturated fat and sodium. Swiss cheese is probably the best choice, but so are mozzarella and goat cheeses (which generally have less salt than the others).

In short, these studies promote cheese, but let’s remember that portions must be small.

Follow your Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Source: The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition / Isrctn / Nutrients

We also recommend: