Honey is, as we well know, a natural sweetener. But that doesn’t mean we can consume it without limits. The recommendation for a person in good health, without weight problems, and who does not base their diet on excessive sugar consumption, would be to take a teaspoon of honey a day at most.

Can you eat honey every day? This is what happens to the body

As we were saying, the dose to be taken per day is about 10-12 grams of honey. However, it is obvious that everything will derive from the type of diet of each person and the amount of sugars that are taken on a daily basis. Another factor that can also change the recommended daily dose is the physical exercise that is performed, the metabolism of each person and whether it is worth some disease or illness that honey can support the body to heal itself.

Thanks to its amazing antioxidant properties, it helps balance blood cholesterol levels. This natural sweetener increases levels of good cholesterol, thereby decreasing what is known as bad cholesterol. The antioxidant properties of honey are very important in the fight against free radicals which speed up aging and damage the cells of our body, causing diseases such as cancer. There are also several studies that support the benefits of honey on the heart. As already mentioned earlier, this is thanks to its antioxidant properties, which support the body in preventing cholesterol, thus strengthening the heart.

Honey is also full of antiseptic properties, which support the digestive system and protect the stomach by removing bacteria. It also acts as a natural laxative. It’s full of fructo-oligosaccharides, which provide huge energy levels and make honey work in a similar way to fiber. This is why it has a mild laxative effect, which supports intestinal mobility and fights constipation.

Drinking a glass of water with honey on an empty stomach every day helps to put an end to the so-called “lazy intestine”, i.e. the modification of the muscles and bones of the colon. Further, it helps cleanse the digestive tract and eliminate bacteria and thus supporting the functioning of the digestive system. Finally, another advantage of taking it on an empty stomach lies in its antibacterial and antiviral properties, which help to deeply purify the body.