Can you grow seedlings from tomatoes? This is how it works!

Unfortunately, many amateur gardeners often encounter various problems with their new plants when growing seedlings from old tomatoes. Young plants often show signs of nutrient deficiencies, especially in their plant leaves. While growing in pots is a sustainable and rewarding option, it requires careful plant care that is sometimes difficult. Luckily, many gardening mistakes can be avoided by considering certain factors to help tomato plants thrive. Learn below how to properly grow new tomato seedlings and grow them healthily despite some troublesome issues.

What happens if you grow seedlings from tomatoes?

The anticipation of healthy plant growth after cultivation is great, but due to various influencing factors, there can also be disappointments. However, if you know what to look out for, you can easily repair any damage and prevent plant diseases. This ensures that young tomato plants mature and grow healthily to give you a bountiful harvest. Regardless of whether you grow seedlings from old tomatoes using the garden soil or planters, plants should be healthy.

In addition, growing a healthy tomato plant prevents pathogens and makes them easier to grow and transplant. Otherwise, the seedlings will develop slowly, which would impede their growth and make them weak, withered, and fragile. It is often found that their leaves are discolored or show spots and mildew. However, if you encounter such problems, don’t be discouraged because there are simple solutions as well. Here are some of the most common problems and the necessary steps you can take for each one.

How do you deal with discoloration of the plant leaves?

When your seedlings’ leaves turn yellow, pale, brown, or purple, it’s usually due to overfeeding or underfeeding, as well as overwatering or underwatering. Lack of or excessive nutrients and incorrect watering are accordingly the main reasons for such problems. In addition, young plants may lack magnesium or be over-fertilized. In such cases, you should use less fertilizer and better potting soil accordingly to properly treat such symptoms.

One option when growing seedlings from tomatoes is to water them with solutions of Epsom salt and water.

Since many fertilizers contain potassium, this can lead to magnesium deficiencies as tomato plants prefer potassium-rich soils.

Faded plant leaves are often related to unsuitable lighting conditions or a lack of nitrogen. With several hours of sunshine a day, you should therefore let your plant grow in larger containers with fresh and nutrient-rich potting soil.

You can also ensure a more constant supply of nutrients by adding some homemade compost to your soil.

As for the plant leaves turning purple, this can also happen due to overwatering or lack of phosphorus and potassium. In such cases, feed your tomato plants with fertilizer rich in trace elements.

When watering the plants, you should also use lukewarm water to prevent cold shock. Good drainage also plays a crucial role here.

If you are dealing with brown leaves or stems, this can be due to pest infestation, underwatering or overwatering. Control pests or mold by using your own insecticides and fungicides to avoid chemical products. Also remove all infected plant leaves.

Why do leaves wilt and curl when you grow seedlings from tomatoes?

Most often, this problem is also related to improper watering of tomato seedlings. In addition, drying out or overwatering determine the deformation of the plant leaves. After just a day without watering, tomato plants can start to look brittle and wrinkled, or with too much water, they can wilt and droop their leaves. In this way, the plants try to store the moisture contained in them, which accordingly leads to wavy leaves. Excessive exposure to sunlight or grow lights can also cause the leaves of the plant to dry out.

Try to create a watering schedule to always provide the seedlings with an optimal amount of water. You should not flood the potting soil, but keep it constantly moist.

Gradually expose young plants to sunlight during the vegetative phase by initially positioning them in mottled shade. Also make sure there is good air circulation and your containers are sterile.

You can also use a potting mix rich in wormwood and perlite to help the seedlings grow.

What Causes Slow Growth and Can It Be Accelerated?

It also often happens that tomato seedlings grow too slowly despite good light conditions and optimal plant care. This can depend on various factors, such as insufficiently heated soil. Slowed growth also often happens after the plant has been repotted. In addition, maintaining an optimal soil temperature is essential to speed up the growth process. This allows the buds to develop faster and produce new flowers soon. So, provide the best soil conditions for your seedlings by taking the following steps:

You can grow seedlings from tomatoes by keeping them at temperatures up to 20 degrees Celsius. You can try to give the potting soil additional heat by spraying it with warm water. This can contribute to faster growth, although you can also add warm water to the bottom shell.

Even after repotting, try to prevent any pest infestation and provide more light and improved soil quality. This will allow your tomato plants to thrive again quickly.

How to grow tomato seedlings and prevent plants from becoming leggy

Sometimes the seedlings will also overgrow, but this can weaken the stems and make them spindly. The main reason for this is insufficient light, which is why the plants lean towards the sun and form lanky stems. This usually means that the still young tomato plant develops few or no leaves. This should prompt you to make some changes in your choice of location.

In such cases, make sure your plant gets enough indirect sunlight. You should keep the plants at least 15 cm away from the light source.

Also consider using red spectrum grow lights to help tomato plants grow shorter and stockier. With artificial lighting, a minimum of 12 to 16 hours a day is required, while 6 to 8 hours of daily sunshine would be sufficient.

If there is a lack of light, try to bring the plants outside, the outside temperature should be at least 10 degrees Celsius. You can also use a window sill for this if your window faces south.

Prevent fungal diseases and other damage

Black mold and leaf stains can also be common problems when growing seedlings from tomatoes. This is because young tomato plants are very susceptible to pests and fungal diseases. These can strip the latex from the plants and leave them with mottled leaves. Whiteflies are usually to blame for this, since fungi feed on honeydew. In such situations, you should take the appropriate measures.