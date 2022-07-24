Can you really wear an Apple Watch while swimming?Apple exposes 6 dangerous actions, which is the most neglected

In summer, Taiwan is full of sweet potatoes. At this time, swimming and exercising in bubble water is the best choice. There are also many people who want to calculate the swimming time and wear Apple Watch to swim, but is it really suitable for swimming with it for a long time? Apple’s official website recently explained whether swimming with an Apple Watch is waterproof, and also mentioned that 6 items may not be suitable for wearing.

Apple’s official website said that you can wear and use the Apple Watch in the rain during exercise and when washing your hands.Apple Watch 2 and later models are feasible and have a 50-meter water resistance ratingthe dustproof function of Apple Watch 7 reaches IP6X level,Although the Apple Watch 1 has an IPX7 water resistance rating, the official has named the first-generation watch as “not suitable for swimming.”

Apple Watch 2 and later models can be worn for swimming, but the official has named the first-generation watch as “not suitable for swimming.” (Retrieved from Apple’s official website)

Many people will go to the sports center to use related equipment other than the swimming pool, such as steam rooms, ovens, etc., Apple reminds,Wearing the Apple Watch in a sauna or steam room “should be avoided”, which is also something that the public may overlook. “United News Network” sorted out Apple’s official “Avoidance Actions” or “Inappropriate Occasions” as follows:

1. Use in a sauna or steam room 2. Expose the Apple Watch to high-speed water currents (such as water skiing) or diving into deep water. 3. Let the Apple Watch drop or receive other shocks. 4. Expose your Apple Watch to soap or soapy water when you shower or take a bath. 5. Expose Apple Watch to perfumes, solvents, cleaners, acids or acidic foods, pesticides, lotions,sun protectionmilk, oil orhair dyeor any substance other than water. 6. Stainless steel and leather straps are not water resistant and should not come into contact with liquids.

After swimming, you can turn and press the digital crown to remove the water from the watch, the watch will make a sound during the journey, and you can feel some water flow from your wrist. (Retrieved from Apple’s official website)

For example, if you wear an Apple Watch 2 and later models while swimming, when you set up for swimming fitness training, the Apple Watch will use the “Water Lock” function to automatically lock the screen to prevent accidental touches on the screen. After finishing, you can turn the digital crown to unlock the screen, rinse gently with warm water for 10 to 15 seconds. Remove the water from the watch, the watch will make a sound on the way, and you can feel some water flowing from the wrist, and then dry the surface of the digital crown, the digital crown, the case and the strap with a wiping cloth.

Apple also mentioned that although the Apple Watch needs to be kept clean and dry, do not dry it with heating, compressed air or spray, as it may cause damage to the Applw Watch.

The “Physical Training” app for Apple Watch can calculate the number of times and distances in the pool through “Pool Swimming” or “Open Water Swimming”. (Retrieved from Apple’s official website)

news article-section context-box”>

