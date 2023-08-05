Can you scratch after being bitten by a mosquito? The answer is not so obvious

Scratching a mosquito bite is an automatic itchy behavior, but there are far more consequences than you think.

When you are bitten by a mosquito, you feel the urgent need to scratch, but this is not an adequate solution. Indeed this action it can increase the risk of incurring further health problems. When the mosquito bites a person, an itchy sensation is felt due to the anticoagulant substance that the insect introduces into our body. In this way they will be able to counteract our defenses and take blood in a much simpler way.

There are also sensitive people who get an allergic response when stung, this reaction is easily noticed as rashes, wheals and sometimes lymphedema appear. So it is not something that should be underestimated, since the resulting problems are many more than you think. Similarly when you scratch, especially if forcefully and repeatedly, you get consequences.

What happens when you scratch the mosquito bite

When you scratch from mosquito bites you can run the risk of getting a secondary infection. The latter, especially if of a bacterial nature, rare a common problem when bitten by insects. Signs that indicate infection include feeling warm to the touch, redness, and swelling. If they are not treated, it can lead to an abscess or infectious cellulitis. If certain signs of infection develop, see your doctor right away. In particular, you need to be concerned when you notice blisters, peeling, or even fever. Furthermore, the presence of pus and hardened skin should not be underestimated.

What happens when you scratch a mosquito bite – (tantasalute.it)

To avoid having these problems you will have to relieve the itching with alternative methods. For example, just resist the urge to scratch, even though it can be difficult. This because, despite the temporary relief, you are only hurting your skin. Another solution would be to use anti-itching methods, which can be found in pharmacies. In fact, there are products that relieve the itch of insect bites. Cold compresses applied for a maximum of 15 minutes and never in direct contact with the skin can also be a solution. They they narrow blood vessels, blocking the flow of blood to and from the sting. Another solution is products that help keep mosquitoes away. Examples are ultrasound devices, bracelets, sprays that are placed directly on the body, and so on.

