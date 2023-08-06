Can you take a bath after eating? The answer to parents’ thousand doubts – breaking latest news

by Cristina Brown

How long does it take to take a bath after eating? Muscles and stomach enter into “competition” but the famous three hours of digestion is required only by particularly heavy foods. And a lot depends on the effort you make in the water

Mothers, and especially grandmothers, often forbid their children and grandchildren to swim in the sea after lunch. “It must be at least three hours!” is the typical phrase that is still heard on the beach. But is it really so? Is it possible to swim in the pool after eating or not? The rule not to swim in the sea while digestion is in progress is a good rule, but it must be interpreted intelligently and not always dogmatically.

How digestion works

The reasons for such prudence are soon explained. After eating you have to digest and for this the stomach and intestines have to work harder, so they need energy, which they get by drawing a lot of blood from the circulation. In this phase there is therefore greater blood flow in the abdomen. However, if at the same time we also carry out a demanding physical activity, such as swimming or playing tennis or five-a-side football, the muscles will also need their share of blood to continue the sporting activity in the best possible way. What happens then? Trivially muscles and digestive system enter into “competition” to grab the blood which, with its components, provides the energy needed to complete the tasks: digest and swim.

What if muscles and stomach compete

The consequences of this competition can be different. Stomach and intestine go slowly (hence the fateful phrase: “Your digestion stops!”). And this happens in particular if you enter cold water, with a rapid change in temperature. Due to the abrupt change in external temperature, blood flow to the stomach decreases during digestion as blood is drawn to peripheral areas of the body to maintain basal temperature, and this process can slow or block digestion resulting in congestion.

If you swim or do intense activity in the water, your muscles may not respond well to impulses and your reflexes will also become slow: so you will lose your tennis or soccer match. But between the two litigants (stomach and muscles) there is a third who could suffer from this war to the death: the brain. In fact, he too could run a little short of the precious red liquid. The result is that you can lose consciousness, and if this happens in the water you can even drown.

How to adjust without risking

How should we adjust then in real life? What has been explained applies in particular when you dive into fairly cold water, in the sea, but also in lakes or rivers. Or if you drink an ice-cold drink just before entering the water.

If, on the other hand, you bathe in warm water, where you touch and make moderate efforts, perhaps only after drinking a fruit juice or eating a slice of watermelon, you can bathe with peace of mind. “A healthy person has enough blood to keep all parts of the body in perfect working order after a normal meal if you do a few strokes,” says Gianfranco Beltrami, sports doctor, vice president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation. “Diverso is real swimming training, with demanding physical activity,” he adds. After all, professional and amateur athletes never eat a complete lunch before intense training or a competition, precisely to avoid interference between intense physical activity and digestion.

Never enter the hot water

«In any case, it should be kept in mind – underlines Beltrami – that immersion in water must in any case be gradual: if you are overheated, in fact, the risk is syncope from thermal shock (hydrocution), which can generate vagal crises (problem in the functionality of the vagus nerve which causes a reduction in heart rate and a drop in blood pressure, ed) with fainting in the water».

What to eat

A copious meal, rich in proteins and fats and associated with intense efforts can instead, on the other hand, cause nausea and vomiting, while foods rich in carbohydrates are fine, those which, moreover, athletes who compete in competitions also take during the race. swimming bottom, often in very cold waters and with a heavy effort. On the other hand, alcohol should be absolutely avoided, as it is statistically related to drowning episodes. According to research done in the United States, 41% of drownings in California are related to alcohol.

Digestion times

Ultimately, common sense is needed. Bathing in the sea or in the pool is certainly to be avoided after a wedding dinner, in any case. If, on the other hand, you consume carbohydrates, fruit and vegetables and you don’t make excessive efforts in the water, you can swim right away without running any risks. The three hours of digestion are required only by particularly heavy foods. To regulate, on average it takes 20 minutes for the complete digestion of a fruit juice; 30-40 minutes for fruits and vegetables; about an hour for fish, fresh cheeses and carbohydrates; 3 to 5 hours for a beefsteak and aged cheeses; over 5 hours for pork.

