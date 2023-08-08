Can you take a bath after eating? What you absolutely need to know

Many people are terrified of going to the beach or swimming pool after eating. Here’s what’s true.

Bathing in the sea or in the pool is a must in summer. It’s nearly impossible to pass up a nice, refreshing swim in this relentless heat. At all hours of the day, on the beaches and in the specific structures, it is possible to witness dozens and dozens of bathers who dive into the water in an attempt to find some refreshment. However, many people are convinced that they should do it on an empty stomach.

Grandparents and parents were warned of the dangers of diving with digestion still ongoing. In particular, the finger was pointed at the possibility of face the unfortunate consequences of sudden congestion. To this day, this topic continues to raise many questions. The different opinions, in fact, do nothing but fuel the doubts. Here’s what’s true.

Entering the water immediately after lunch: the possible risks

Many parents prevent their children from diving in the sea after eating for fear of possible congestion. The idea of ​​diving in after a sandwich or snack is truly all-encompassing for some people. It must be specified that, up to now, scientific studies have not confirmed the real danger of this practice. The data collected does not seem to show a correlation between digestive blockage and bathing after eating.

It is not the food itself that causes such an event, but the thermal shock felt by the body during a sudden dive. Usually, in fact, there is a big difference between the internal temperature and that of the water. In these cases, there may be a decrease in blood flow to the stomach and intestines. There are unpleasant symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, general malaise and dizziness.

For this reason, before diving, it is advisable not to eat excessively large or caloric meals. Fried foods, for example, require a lot of energy to digest. It is preferable to eat light salads, fruits and vegetables. The importance of proper hydration should not be underestimated either.

Also, when entering the water, you must do it slowly, without diving or other sudden movements. By getting wet gradually, the risk of congestion will decrease dramatically. The goal, in fact, is to keep the body temperature in balance. By taking your time, you won’t get an unexpected bump. In any case, it is advisable not to bathe alone and report any disturbances to those present.

