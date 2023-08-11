Can You Thrive Without Carbohydrates?

Is it Possible to Live (Well) on a Carbohydrate-Free Diet?

When it comes to losing weight, many people turn to cutting out carbohydrates as their first strategy. However, is it really possible to live without carbohydrates, and is it always necessary? To get some answers, we spoke with Monica Artoni, a Dietitian Nutritionist from Montecatini Medical Studies.

According to Artoni, living without carbohydrates for an extended period of time can be harmful to one’s health because carbohydrates are the body’s main source of energy. They are essential for the proper functioning of the central nervous system, as well as for muscles and red blood cells.

But how many carbohydrates do we actually need? Artoni explains that the amount varies based on a person’s body structure, level of physical activity, and lifestyle. In general, it is recommended to stay between 45 and 60% of total kilocalories.

Contrary to popular belief, carbohydrates are not only found in bread, pasta, and pizza. Vegetables, fruits, and legumes also contain carbohydrates. Artoni emphasizes that it is incorrect to define food solely based on one nutrient, as they often contain a combination of different nutrients. For example, pasta contains carbohydrates, proteins, a small percentage of fat, and fiber.

When it comes to losing weight, the real problem lies in free sugars, which are rapidly absorbed by the body. These sugars should ideally make up less than 5-10% of total daily calories. Free sugars can be found in biscuits, jams, honey, juices, and other processed foods. It’s important to differentiate between carbohydrates and sugars, as they are not the same thing.

While sugars should be kept under control, it’s essential to remember that it is excess calories, regardless of the nutrient, that lead to weight gain and fat accumulation. Demonizing carbohydrates can lead to eating disorders and unnecessary fear of certain foods like pizza and pasta. Artoni advises prescribing alternative Mediterranean-based diets to those who need to lose weight, especially young girls who may be more vulnerable to these protocols.

One popular diet that often comes up in discussions about carbohydrates is the ketogenic diet. However, Artoni points out that the ketogenic diet was originally designed to treat specific medical conditions, such as drug-resistant epilepsy in children. It is only prescribed to obese or seriously overweight patients who need rapid weight loss for medical reasons. The very low carbohydrates ketogenic diet (VLCKD) must be strictly supervised by a doctor and nutritionist.

The ketogenic diet works by drastically reducing carbohydrates, forcing the body to use fat as a source of energy. However, it is not suitable for losing a few pounds for the summer or for general weight loss. Long-term adherence to the ketogenic diet can lead to various health issues, such as excessive protein and saturated fat intake, kidney fatigue, and metabolic problems.

Artoni emphasizes that the ketogenic diet is not a healthy model for preventing cardiovascular diseases. The Mediterranean diet, which includes whole grains, vegetables, legumes, and healthy fats, is a better choice. The ketogenic diet is recommended for a limited duration, typically from three to six months, and is not advantageous compared to other diets in the long run.

In conclusion, carbohydrates are not inherently evil, and the ketogenic diet is only prescribed in specific cases. A healthy diet should not exclude any type of nutrient and should prioritize overall well-being and a balanced approach to weight loss.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

