Can you train every day or is overtraining not recommended? What the experts say

Does training every day help you achieve results faster or is it harmful? The expert’s answer to avoid overtraining.

Especially in view of the summer, more and more people are joining the gym or deciding to start playing sports. A doubt, however, arises spontaneously: how often should you train? Between those who play sports every day and those who fear having unwanted effects, here is the expert’s opinion on training frequency.

To speak is Sara Compagni, founder of Postura da Paurawho gave an interview to Vogue. Here the expert explained what the ideal training frequency should be, and what the risks of excessive sports sessions are. Primarily, the expert clarified that it is a subjective factorwhich varies from one individual to another and depends on various factors.

From the physical conformation to the starting point, also taking into consideration the results to be achieved, the training plans must be studied in a personalized way for everyone. In fact, physicists are all different, as are resistance and the results to be achieved. But so Is exercising every day good or bad?

Is exercising every day bad for you? Here are the factors to take into consideration

Compagni is very clear on one point: you need to have balance. Training every day is possible, but to see real results you need to mix heavier sessions with lighter ones. As the expert points out, hell, it is difficult to maintain high performance for several consecutive days. This is why you need to alternate stronger workouts with softer ones. Not only!

The expert recommends listening to your body. The human body is used to communicating if there is something wrong by means of precise signals. Overtraining leads to unexplained bloating, excessive fatigue, insomnia, mood swings, changes in cycle and even appetite. When these symptoms occur, most likely you are faced with excessive training, and it is good to reduce your sport sessions.

Ma going into overtraining is difficult and to explain it was the same founder of Postura da Paura. In fact, it is enough to coordinate sporting activity with normal daily actions, which in themselves involve a certain expenditure of energy. According to Compagni, the ideal is to train 2 to 3 times a weekdepending on the goals you want to achieve.

Training 2 times a week allows you to break a sedentary routine, given by an unhealthy lifestyle. With 3 workouts a week, however, you start to see results both from an aesthetic and performance point of view.