Tgcom24 In Canada, radar searches have revealed the presence of 17 pits that could contain the bodies of 751 children from indigenous communities near a former Catholic residential school. The cemetery is near the former Marieval Indian Residential School, located in the Cowesses First Nation area of ​​southern Saskatchewan. More than 150,000 native children were forced into state-funded Christian schools from the 19th century until the 1970s, and thousands of them died in obscure circumstances.

Children were taken from their families in an attempt to insulate them from the influence of their culture, Christianise them, and assimilate them into the dominant society, which previous governments regarded as superior. The Canadian government admitted that physical and sexual ill-treatment and abuse were rampant, with students being beaten for speaking their native language. The legacy of abuse and isolation is seen by indigenous leaders as a major cause of the epidemic rates of alcohol and drug addiction on reservations.

In April of last year Pope Francis apologized for the crimes committed with the complicity of the Church, and in July he traveled to Canada where he met with representatives of the indigenous communities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

