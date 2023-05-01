Canada may soon have a breast implant registry

Judith Coates, a cancer survivor from Orillia, Ont. she had breast implants for six months before chest pain, blurred vision and breathing difficulties began to affect her health. She has even started dropping things, saying she has numbness in her hands. In 2015, Coates underwent a textured silicone implant after undergoing a mastectomy in her right breast. After years of pain, she decided in 2018 to have the implant removed, believing the silicone was making her ill. She was right. “I woke up from the operating table and immediately felt like that elephant had disappeared from my chest,” she said. “I was able to take a deep breath and gradually most of the other symptoms disappeared too.” After the removal, the woman had the implant analyzed and received a report stating that silicone was leaking from the implant. The silicone didn’t stay in the implant… I know it was the silicone that affected my body and gave me all those symptoms,” she said. Coates believes more regulation is needed regarding breast implants. Not only should women be made aware of the danger it poses, but creating a breast implant registry would help track patients when a breast implant recall is made.

Canada is starting to take a step towards the breast implant registry

At a meeting on Tuesday, the House of Commons Health Committee launched a study to consider whether Canada should implement a national breast implant registry. “A breast implant registry could be proposed for two different purposes,” said David Boudreau, director general of Health Canada. “It could be used to support patient safety notifications, also called ‘track and trace’, or serve a research purpose, or both.” He added that the cost of a registry “would be quite high” but did not specify the price. The study was first proposed in February 2022 by Quebec Congressman Luc Theriault, who is also deputy chairman of the health committee. A central breast implant registry would make it mandatory for doctors who implant, remove or replace breast implants to enter certain data into the registry. “The problem we had in this case… stems from the fact that the problems, in many cases, emerge 10, 15 or 20 years later,” Theriault said at the time. “The professionals in question are often retired or no longer in business. As there is no registry, women who are dealing with the problems or who are unaware of any problems cannot verify what has been implanted in them.”

The other countries that have the breast implant registry

Other countries, such as the United States, Australia and the Netherlands, have national breast implant registries to collect data on the safety and effectiveness of the procedure. In the Netherlands, the cost of the registry falls on the patient, who pays the equivalent of about US$40 when she has the surgery (covered by the insurance if it is a medical procedure and not a cosmetic one). Juliana Wu, director of CIHI’s Acute and Ambulatory Care Information Services, spoke at the meeting earlier this week, saying that to establish a breast implant registry, it is important to get data from the surgeon to the patient. The problem, she said, is that many breast implant surgeries are done in private clinics, so there will need to be “the willingness of providers and patients to participate.” In an email sent to Global News Wednesday, Health Canada said the registry is “a complex undertaking and there will be major challenges and considerations.” “Aspects related to health services and the regulation of health workers are a provincial and territorial competence. Furthermore, a high degree of participation and coordination between multiple levels of government would be required for the registry to be useful and exploited by different parties,” a spokesperson said.

The witness

Coates said that for women like her who have personally experienced a health problem related to breast implants, the government’s willingness to hold a meeting on the topic is also a step in the right direction. “I am very happy to hear that the House of Commons has come forward and that some Members of Parliament are addressing this issue and putting it on the agenda,” she said. Coates is part of a Facebook group dedicated to breast implant disease, and she said she plans to make a request to be heard in person at the next registry meeting.

There are many safety issues associated with breast implants, including recalls, cancers, and autoimmune diseases

In April 2019, Health Canada decided to ban textured silicone breast implants manufactured by Allergan under the Biocell name. This is due to a link between these implants and a rare form of cancer called large cell lymphoma associated with breast implants. There are other risks as well. Aside from the general risks of any surgery, the tissue around the implant heals and creates a “capsule” of scar tissue that surrounds the implant. If this grows improperly, it can distort the implant or make the breast feel harder to the touch, a condition known as ‘capsular contracture’. And then there’s breast implant disease, which isn’t an official medical term, but a term used – often by patients or doctors – to describe a constellation of symptoms believed to be caused by breast implants. Dr. Jan Willem Cohen Tervaert, director of rheumatology at the University of Alberta’s medical school, has spent decades studying and detailing the connections between breast implants and autoimmune disease, or Breast Implant Illness (BII). they are mainly fatigue, widespread pain in the joints and muscles, very dry eyes, very dry mouth, feeling feverish, cognitive impairment and sometimes stroke and multiple sclerosis from the cortex at a very young age,” he explained. “So these disorders can be very serious and the literature talks about them more and more often.” In fact, the FDA has listed BII as a risk associated with breast implant surgery. Health Canada does not mention the BII on its website. Because of the safety concerns, Cohen Tervaert believes it is important that a national breast implant registry is on the agenda, even if it is in an early stage. “I see many patients who suffer a lot from these implants and who are very happy to finally have them removed,” he said. He hopes the Canadian government forms the registry as an “opt-out” option, as is the case in the Netherlands. This means that all plastic surgeons are required to register implants in the system, except when the patient refuses to be included in the registry.