Home » Canada, warnings about the risks of smoking on every single cigarette. It is the first country in the world
Health

Canada, warnings about the risks of smoking on every single cigarette. It is the first country in the world

by admin
Canada, warnings about the risks of smoking on every single cigarette. It is the first country in the world

Starting next year, it will be impossible for Canadian smokers to ignore tobacco health warnings because they will be printed on every single cigarette. It will be the first country in the world to adopt this strategy. The new measures will officially enter into force next week and provide for the introduction of ‘dissuasive’ writing in English and French on the paper around the filter, effectively changing the classic appearance of ‘blondes’.

See also  For a flat stomach even at the age of 50, these 3 very effective exercises and a few clever food tricks would be enough

You may also like

New drug against tumors and metastases

Altitude insomnia: this is why you sleep badly...

Summer of swimming in the pool, protected eyes...

Preserving Vision Health: Recognizing the Warning Signs of...

Brain tumor, genetic barcode traces how each cell...

Fatty liver: symptoms, causes and dangers

Royal Canin Offers Practical Tips to Improve the...

Health system at risk, worn out and decimated...

The Impact of Food on Cholesterol Levels: Tips...

«Barbie», that’s why the ending of the film...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy