Canada, warnings about the risks of smoking on every single cigarette. It is the first country in the world

Starting next year, it will be impossible for Canadian smokers to ignore tobacco health warnings because they will be printed on every single cigarette. It will be the first country in the world to adopt this strategy. The new measures will officially enter into force next week and provide for the introduction of ‘dissuasive’ writing in English and French on the paper around the filter, effectively changing the classic appearance of ‘blondes’.
