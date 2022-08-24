The new generation of Google Pixel 7 may officially debut in about a month, and related certifications are also increasing recently. Previously, in the FCC database, Google obtained four mobile phone certification, and the director of good neighbor Canada in the United States The agency certification recently told us what the names of these four mobile phones are.

The four mobile phones that Google obtained FCC certification last time have recently appeared in the Canadian REL RF device list. The REL data also helped us determine the corresponding product names of the four models. GE2AE and GP4BC are Pixel 7 Pro, GQML3 and GVU6C are Pixel 7, the same as the previous speculation.

▲ The model number and corresponding name of the Google Pixel 7 series confirmed by REL Canada.

Unfortunately, REL did not disclose more detailed mobile phone information. At present, in addition to confirming that the Google Pixel 7 series will be equipped with a new Tensor processor and pre-loaded with Android 13, it is rumored that the Pixel 7 Pro will be equipped with the same 6.7-inch 120Hz screen as the previous generation, while the Pixel 7 screen will be slightly reduced to 6.3 inches. The main camera of the mobile phone will continue to use the Samsung GN1 sensor.

Quoted from: Android Headlines