Canadian GP: Verstappen in pole position. Leclerc disaster, eleventh: “I don’t agree with Ferrari on the choice of tyres”

Rain slippery and crazy qualifying, in Montreal. Grid messed up, except for the poleman: Max Verstappen. It is the 25th in his career for the Dutchman, the fifth this season as absolute ruler, the third in a row, the second in Canada after that of 2022. Excellent start for the gp which could lead him to success number 41 and hook Ayrton Senna. His and hers Red Bull they simply play in another league: they work in all conditions and against all unexpected events. Max: “In the wet you always have to be on your toes, pay close attention, we made the right decisions. I like driving in these conditions, I come from Holland and we’re used to rain. The race? Maybe it won’t rain, but normally we have a good car “. More: amazing.

Hulkenberg in the front row

Which never fails. At least in her hands: Sergio Perez eliminated in Q2. It is the third qualifying in a row that the Mexican fails. He calls it “a disaster”. The session ends about a minute before the checkered flag, Piastri goes against the wall and in the downpour the activities are interrupted when behind Max there are the Haas of Hulkenberg (incredibly) and less surprisingly the Aston Marton’s Alonso. The Spaniard: “It wasn’t easy, you had to understand when to make choices and make them right”. Indeed. Behind him the Mercedes Of Hamilton e Russell.

Verstappen is chasing Senna: with a victory in Canada the world champion is linked to the Brazilian myth by Alessandra Retico

See also Drug Collection Day: donations start in over 5,200 pharmacies June 17, 2023





Leclerc against Ferrari: “Wrong tyres, I didn’t agree”

And on the best weekend for Ferrarijudging by the race pace on Friday, the reds are drowning. Charles Leclerc rejected in Q2, he will start 11th. He didn’t find the time with tires unsuitable for the variables of the weather: he asks for dry tires and they give him the intermediate ones, when it starts to rain again the switch to slicks and wet ones comes too late. With a single shot at the end of the clock, he goes long. And he screams. Then, to the microphones: “It wasn’t difficult to read that the track was dry, I don’t know why we stayed with the intermediates in the dry and with the slicks in the wet. We make life difficult for ourselves when it could have been easy. I disagree with the team this time? No”. Later, after the fury passed, Charles tones down: “Before, speaking, I let myself go, because there is so much passion. It wasn’t easy, but I also didn’t do a great job. Too bad. The best Ferrari so far? I don’t want to create expectations, but the sensations are very good. The helmet for Gilles? Decided a month ago. Too bad he’ll start 11th. But I’ll give everything”. Team principal, Fred Vassuer, appreciates: “We had discussions one-on-one with Charles, we needed him to go for a lap to protect himself from a red flag. Qualifying on the edge, sometimes it’s a matter of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Too bad , because the machine has improved”.

Sainz under investigation

It doesn’t get much better at Carlos Sainz, 8th: an accident in the last free practice, his red was quickly reassembled (rear, gearbox, front wing) for qualifying, but perhaps some confusion remains in the Spaniard. It hinders the Alpine’s Gasly (eliminated in Q1), risks three penalty positions. The same thing had happened to him in free practice 3 with Albon without suffering consequences. Carlos: Carlos: “Tough day from a psychological point of view, after the blow I didn’t want to have another crash, it was difficult to push in these conditions, in Q3 a bit of bad luck with the red flag. Do I expect penalties? I have to relate, in that situation we all wanted to cross the finish line.” For Ferraris, it will be quite a long way.