Canadian GP: Verstappen still on pole, Ferrari disappointment

Max Verstappen did not disappoint and in Canada conquered the 25th pole position of his career. In a rainy day of practice and qualifying, the Dutchman confirms his leadership and tomorrow in Montreal too he will start first in the eighth grand prix of the Formula 1 world championship. Surprisingly, Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas is alongside him. Second row for Alonso and Hamilton. The Ferraris are disappointing after yesterday and also the third free practice session had given encouraging signs.

Instead in qualifying Charles Leclerc is eliminated in Q2 (like Sergio Perez), while Carlos Sainz does not go beyond the eighth time even if an investigation for a possible impediment weighs on his qualification. The climate at Ferrari is not serene and Leclerc expressed his dissent to the microphones of Sky regarding the tire choices: “It wasn’t difficult to read the situation in Q2, the track was drying quickly, I told the engineers that we had to fit the tires dry, you could already see it on the opening lap”, the words of the Monegasque who adds: “I don’t know why we stayed on the intermediate tires when the track was dry, while then we put on the slicks when it started raining again. Unfortunately it’s not the first time it happens with the team, and I don’t understand why”.

The rain, which fell abundantly during the third free practice, seems to give some respite during the qualifying sessions for pole position. In Q1, he starts immediately with the red flag due to problems with Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa, the time to clear the track and to whiz in the first qualifying session is the usual Verstappen who also burns Alonso, the Mercedes and Leclerc. Only 11/o Sainz, also the protagonist of a possible impeding against Gasly. Everything happens in Q2 and some riders try to take advantage of the improvement in the track by mounting slick tires early to anticipate the arrival of another downpour of rain. Albon is the first to take the risk and in fact prints the absolute best time in 1’18″725 ahead of Verstappen and the McLarens of Norris and Piastri.

Timing is essential to protect yourself from nasty surprises and two big names like Charles Leclerc (11/o, after making a mistake in the lap that could have been worth qualifying in retrospect) and Sergio Perez (12/o) are mocked by the rain, remaining sensationally excluded together with Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin, Kevin Magnussen’s Haas and Valtteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo.

The rain is once again the protagonist in Q3: Verstappen is immediately the fastest in 1’25″858 ahead of Hulkenberg, Alonso and the Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell, with Sainz 8th. With seven minutes left to go, the red flag arrives for Piastri’s accident with the McLaren exiting turn 7. After the interruption, the conditions are now truly extreme and it is impossible to improve performance, freezing the standings and consequently also pole position of the Dutch champion of Red Bull.

