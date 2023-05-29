Canagliflozin becomes “immune”: will the new diabetes drug also cure autoimmune diseases?

Existing research has reported that targeting T-cell metabolism in autoimmunity may be therapeutically beneficial. T lymphocytes are a central blood cell that helps the body fight infection and disease, but in autoimmune disease, they turn against normal tissue to cause disease. Like all cells, they too use both glucose and fatty acids as a source of energy, as needed. Swansea University researchers have discovered that a drug commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes has the potential to be used in the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Academics from the university’s School of Medicine, Health and Life Sciences have found that the drug, canagliflozin (trade name Invokana), could be used to treat autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus as it affects T cells, which form an essential component of the immune system.

Canagliflozin is a drug that controls blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. However, researchers have found an unexpected role for the drug involving the human immune system. The new study, funded by the Medical Research Council, found canagliflozin reduced T-cell activation, suggesting the drug could be repurposed as a treatment for autoimmunity. Laboratory experiments were conducted to explore the potential molecular mechanisms behind this new discovery. Canagliflozin inhibits T-cell receptor (TCR) signaling, impacting the activity of ERK and mTORC1 signaling pathways, associated with a parallel reduction in c-Myc nuclear protein function. The impairment of c-Myc was due to a lack of involvement of mRNA-protein conversion (ribosomal translation) resulting in impaired production of proteins and metabolic enzymes and membrane transporters, among the identified molecular targets.

Importantly, canagliflozin-treated T cells derived from patients with autoimmune diseases had impaired effector function. The researchers hope that the drug will soon enter a clinical trial for the treatment of some autoimmune diseases in the future. Dr. Nick Jones, senior author and study leader, explained: “Our results are significant as they provide the foundation for the clinical development of canagliflozin for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. Because the drug is already widely used and has a known safety profile in humans, it could potentially reach the clinic faster than any new drug being developed and benefit patients with autoimmune diseases more quickly. Identifying new roles for drugs currently used in other disease settings is an exciting area of ​​research. Given that our research primarily targets immune cell metabolism, we hope that the potential therapeutic benefits of our findings are applicable to a broad range of conditions.”

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

Scientific publications

Jenkins BJ, Blagih J et al. Cell Metab 2023 May 17.

Kraus FV, ​​Keck S et al. Arthur Rheumatol. 2023 Jan 27.

Lou W, Gong C et al. Lipids Health Dis. 2022; 21(1):94.

Wik JA et al. Biochem J. 2022 Jun; 479(11):1221-1235.

Hochrein SM et al. Cell Metab. 2022; 34(4):516-532.