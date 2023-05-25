Cancel or revoke magazine and newspaper subscriptions | > – Guide

Status: 05/24/2023 1:27 p.m Ending a newspaper subscription can be difficult: According to the consumer advice center, there are more and more cases in which companies do not respond to revocations and cancellations. This is how those affected end unwanted subscriptions.

The Lower Saxony Consumer Advice Center keeps reporting on cases in which people have problems unsubscribing from newspapers and magazines. Accordingly, companies sometimes do not react when customers cancel or revoke subscriptions. Instead, they continue to deliver their print and online offers, send those affected appropriate payment requests, reminders or even collection letters.

It is often not clear to those affected how their subscriptions came about. The consumer advice center recommends reacting immediately to invoices and reminders about unknowingly concluded subscriptions, contesting the corresponding contracts and requesting evidence. All correspondence should be documented with the date.

Trial subscription becomes subscription without cancellation

If you order a trial subscription, you should read the small print carefully: Because offers that are advertised as free and non-binding usually become paid subscriptions if customers do not cancel within a certain period of time before they expire. “Many are not aware that they have to actively cancel so that the free test does not turn into a paid subscription,” explains Mareke Eilers, an advisor to the Lower Saxony Consumer Center.

Use the 14-day right of withdrawal

If a subscription has come about at the front door, on the phone, online or in writing, a 14-day right of withdrawal applies in principle. This usually begins when consumers receive the first magazine or online access. However, the prerequisite for the beginning of the period is that customers have been properly informed, for example by e-mail or post, about their right of withdrawal. Eilers points out that contract documents often end up in the spam folder. Those affected should therefore check this regularly. If, on the other hand, no clarification has been provided by sending documents, the cancellation period is one year and 14 days.

Cancel subscriptions informally by email

If the period for cancellation has already expired, the subscription must be cancelled. The termination and Revocation can be informal, for example by sending an email without a signature. Both in the case of revocation and termination, evidence should be secured, for example e-mails or confirmations for registered mail.

Contracts from 2022 are easier to cancel

By the way, newer subscriptions are easier to end. Because for newspaper and magazine subscriptions that were taken out from March 2022, there is a one-month notice period after the end of the initial period. In addition, since July 2022, providers of newspaper and magazine subscriptions that can be taken out online have had to cancel via a “Enable the cancellation button”. If you don’t get any further despite your best efforts to end a subscription, you should use the Contact consumer advice center.

