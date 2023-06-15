Cancer: 13 symptoms may indicate – when you should see a doctor

The good news is that cancer can be cured in many cases. However, the prerequisite for this is that the disease is detected as early as possible, emphasizes the German Cancer Society. The success rate is remarkable: “If the tumor is discovered in the early stages, nine out of ten patients with some types of cancer can be cured.”

Nevertheless, many people do not use the offers for early cancer detection. Not even if they notice a possible symptom. 52 percent of respondents to a survey commissioned by the British cancer charity Cancer Research UK (CRUK) did not see a doctor within six months despite symptoms – such as a lump, coughing up blood or unexplained weight loss.

13 possible cancer symptoms – and when you should see a doctor

“If you notice an unusual or persistent change in your health, you should see your GP as soon as possible,” Julie Sharp, CRUK’s head of health and patient information, told the Independent.

She lists 13 symptoms that you should see a doctor for. Don’t panic, in most cases it’s not cancer, she says. But if it does, early detection can make a world of difference and potentially save your life.

1. Unexplained pain

Pain is a sign that something is wrong, Sharp points out. If they persist, it is therefore important to have them examined. “The older we get, the more common pain becomes,” says Sharp. “But unexplained pain can be a sign of something more serious.” For example, pain in bone or testicular cancer occurs at a very early stage. Frequent headaches that don’t get better despite treatment can indicate a brain tumor. Back pain can be a warning sign of colon or ovarian cancer.

2. Night sweats

Night sweats can also have various causes, including infections, certain medications or menopause. However, excessive night sweats can also be a sign of various types of cancer, including leukemia and lymph node cancer.

3. Unexplained weight loss

Of course, unexplained weight loss can also be due to other medical conditions, such as intestinal or thyroid problems. Small weight fluctuations are normal, says Sharp. However, if you are losing weight severely and unintentionally, it is better to consult a doctor.

4. Unusual lumps or swellings

Lumps or swelling can also be caused by injury. Still, persistent lumps and swelling on any part of the body, including the neck, armpit, abdomen, groin, breast, or testicles, should be taken seriously.

5. Fatigue

Fatigue/extreme tiredness can also have various causes, for example stress, autoimmune diseases or just sleeping problems. However, if you are constantly extremely tired and even getting more sleep doesn’t help, you should definitely talk to your doctor. It could be a sign that a tumor is growing. In the case of blood cancer (leukemia), the paralyzing tiredness occurs even in the early stages.

6. Unexplained bleeding

Sharp emphasizes that unexplained bleeding in the stool, urine or vomit, coughing up blood or unexplained vaginal bleeding between menstrual periods, after intercourse or after the menopause should be checked out by a doctor. The blood can be red, brown or black.

7. Skin changes

These include sores that won’t heal, a new or changed mole, crusting, itching, or bleeding. The so-called ABCDE checklist helps to identify the most important changes. Additionally, according to Sharp, any unusual change in a patch of skin or nail should be checked out by a doctor.

Read here: Detect skin cancer yourself – With the ABCDE rule you can find questionable birthmarks on the skin

8. Digestive and nutritional problems

Digestive and nutritional issues can also have various causes, such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GORD), stomach ulcers, or just plain spicy food. However, persistent swallowing problems can also indicate head and neck cancer, persistent unexplained digestive problems can indicate pancreatic, stomach or esophageal cancer. Loss of appetite is also a sign of many different types of cancer, Sharp says.

9. Hoarseness, cough or difficulty breathing

Hoarseness is normal after a cold. However, if you are hoarse for more than three weeks, it is better to see a doctor. It can be a sign of throat cancer. An unexplained cough that doesn’t go away or gets worse over the next few weeks could be a sign of lung cancer, according to Sharp. Frequent shortness of breath should also be better clarified by a doctor.

10. Changes in bowel movements

You should also see a doctor if you change your bowel habits. These include constipation, blood in your stools, unusually frequent bowel movements, or pain when you have a bowel movement. They can indicate colon or bladder cancer. Sharp says, “These symptoms can be caused by things other than cancer, but it’s better to get them checked out.”

11. Persistent mouth ulcers

Mouth ulcers can result from infection or poor dental hygiene. However, if the ulcer does not heal within three weeks, you should see a family doctor or dentist. Symptoms could also indicate oral cavity cancer.

12. Unusual breast changes

A breast lump is not the only warning sign of breast cancer. Check for changes in breast size, shape, or how your breast feels, for skin changes, redness, or pain. According to Sharp, fluid leaking from the nipple (bloody) can also be a sign of cancer.

13. Persistent flatulence

Bloating tends to be a common occurrence and isn’t initially a cause for concern. However, if you’re feeling bloated most days, you should talk to your doctor, Sharp said. Bloating can be a sign of several types of cancer, but most notably ovarian cancer.

