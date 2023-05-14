Cancer: 17 symptoms of cancer, real alarm bells not to be ignored

Cancer is a disease that often spreads silently without symptoms until it is too widespread. Let’s find out what are the signs to pay attention to for an early and timely diagnosis

Il cancer it is still today one of the diseases that causes the most deaths in the world. Identifying suspicious symptoms early can improve the chances of recovery and survival.

However, many people still ignore the symptoms or are slow to tell their GP about changes in their body, which can often lead to potentially devastating results.

But what are the most common alarm bells, the signals that the body sends us that even the AIRC recommends not to underestimate? How to identify the possible cancer symptoms?

Unexplained and persistent pain

Pain is a sign that something is wrong, and if it persists it’s important to get it checked. It’s more common to experience pain as we get older, but if it doesn’t go away, it could be a sign of something more serious.

Heavy night sweats

Sweating at night can have a variety of causes including infections, certain medications, or menopause. However, heavy night sweats can also be a sign of several types of cancer, including leukemia and lymphoma.

Unexplained weight loss

There are, of course, many reasons for one unexplained weight loss as well as cancer, including bowel and thyroid problems. While small changes in weight over time are normal, if you lose significant weight without dieting or exercising, see your doctor.

Unusual lumps or swellings

Skin lumps or nodules are one of the most well-known cancer symptoms, and while they can be caused by many less serious problems such as an injury, persistent ones or swelling anywhere on the body, including the neck, underarms, stomach, groin, chest, breast or testicle, should be checked immediately. For this reason it is good to touch and examine your body regularly in search of any lumps under the skin, especially in parts such as the breasts, testicles, armpits, throat, abdomen and skin.

Chronic fatigue

Fatigue can, of course, be caused by many factors, including stress, autoimmune issues, or simply having trouble sleeping. But if you’re feeling tired for no clear reason, it could be a sign that something is wrong. If you feel very tired even inexplicably, it could in fact be a sign of an infection or other heart or lung problems.

Unexplained bleeding

Il unexplained bleeding in stool, pee or vomit, coughing up blood, or any unexplained vaginal bleeding should be checked by a doctor.

Moles or skin changes

Skin changes are another sign of cancer, and can include a sore that doesn’t heal, a new mole, or a mole that changes shape or color, etc. Any unusual changes to the skin or a nail should be looked for.

Digestive and food problems

Digestive problems, such as difficulty swallowing, heartburn, or loss of appetite, if prolonged, can also be symptoms of cancer.

Swallowing problems that don’t go away may be a sign of head and neck cancers, and persistent indigestion could be a sign of a number of cancers including that pancreasstomach and esophagus.

You have a wheezy or persistent cough

Hoarse voice unrelated to a sore throat should be checked. A cough that can be attributed to a flu or any other upper respiratory tract infection is also quite harmless.

But if this becomes persistent, inexplicable and it doesn’t go away in a few weeks, that could be a sign of lung cancerto the esophagus, but also to the stomach.

Change in bowel habits

Any changes in your bowel habits including constipation, looser stools, urinary tract problems such as needing to go to the toilet more often or urgently, feeling pain when urinating or not being able to go when you need to, consult with a doctor. If you find blood in your stools, notice changes in the color of your stools, or if you experience pain when passing, are constipated, have diarrhea or find mucus in your stools, it is always a good idea to contact your doctor. These symptoms could be a sign of bowel cancer or bladder.

Changes in urination

In addition to changes in bowel habits, changes in urination should not be underestimated. In fact, any change in colour, flow, smell but also the presence of foam or blood should be discussed with your doctor.

Persistent mouth ulcer

Although mouth ulcers are common, if they don’t resolve themselves within a few weeks, see your doctor.

Unusual changes in the breast

Breast changes, whether or not you have a lump, can be a symptom of breast cancer: Look out for any change in the size, shape, or feel of your breasts, or any skin changes, redness, or pain in your breasts.

Persistent swelling

Il swelling is another symptom that is very common and usually not serious. However, having a swollen belly all the time or feeling bloating that comes and goes is not normal. This condition, in fact, can be a sign of different types of cancer, but in particular that of ovaries.

Itching

If you warn of the unusual and persistent itching we recommend that you speak to your referring physician. The reason? This condition could arise as a response to cancer, as our immune system treats cancer like any bacteria that attacks the body. As a result, this increases the influx of white blood cells and blood circulation, and locally the affected area may appear red and itchy.

Wounds that don’t heal

Another signal to pay attention to, because it is an important alarm bell, are the wounds that do not healor. If you have a cut that takes longer than it should to heal, it may be because your immune system is fully engaged in a bigger fight, against cancer. In this case it is always advisable to consult your doctor for a thorough diagnosis.

Jaundice

Jaundice is a condition that often occurs in newborns, and consists of a high concentration of bilirubin in the blood leading to the typical jaundiced complexion. Although jaundice is normal in newborn babies, if it appears in adulthood it is a sign of diseases related to the liver but also of cancer that should not be underestimated

