Cancer, a vaccine is able to "train" the defense system and improve the response against the tumor

Cancer, a vaccine is able to "train" the defense system and improve the response against the tumor

The effectiveness of the vaccine –

The discovery was illustrated in a study published in Science Translational Medicine and carried out in collaboration with the Swiss / Italian biotech Nouscom. The vaccine has been shown to be effective, in combination with an immunotherapy drug, in 12 patients with a subtype of metastatic colon cancer.

Promising data –

“Considering that the technique for making these vaccines is decidedly tested and that the data obtained in the first clinical trial are very promising, there is a real possibility of creating new vaccines effective against many other types of cancer”, said Luigia Pace, director of the Armenise-Harvard immunoregulation laboratory.

