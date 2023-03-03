Multiple myeloma, a malignant disease of the bone marrow, often goes undetected for a long time due to initially no or unclear symptoms. Bone fractures and bone pain without a recognizable cause, fatigue, anemia, increased susceptibility to infections and weight loss can be symptoms. However, early detection is important in order to enable a long life with a good quality of life with new therapy options, it said at a press conference in Vienna.

Tailored therapy

Recently, new drugs and therapeutic measures have also become available. Although the disease is still not curable, overall survival has more than doubled, explained experts such as the medical director of Vienna General Hospital and President of the association “Living with Cancer”, Gabriela Kornek, on the occasion of the International Awareness Month Multiple Myeloma im March.

Immunotherapy represents a milestone in treatment. In addition, tailor-made movement and training therapy for cancer patients would improve the physical and psychological condition and thus the prognosis.

