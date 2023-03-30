news-txt”>

After the diagnosis of cancer there is an average increase of 42% in cardiovascular risk for patients: the cardio-oncology approach must therefore be encouraged and multidisciplinary teams must be created. This is what emerged on the occasion of the presentation, in the Chamber of Deputies, of the book ‘Cardio-Oncology. Management of toxicities in the era of immunotherapy’ (Ed. Springer), edited by Antonio Russo, Nicola Maurea, Dimitrios Farmakis and Antonio Giordano.

“The volume collects all the latest scientific evidence on cardioncology, a discipline that has acquired considerable importance in recent years – underlines Antonio Russo, AIOM Treasurer (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) and president of the College of University Medical Oncologists -. This is also due the introduction into clinical practice of new categories of drugs such as immunotherapy drugs which have a peculiar toxicity profile.They are molecules which carry, in addition to an important set of beneficial effects, also a potential spectrum of adverse events capable of potentially causing anomalies on all organs, including the cardiovascular one.The highest incidence can reach up to 5% and present mortality rates that reach even 40% as in the case of myocarditis.It is therefore necessary to institute training courses on cardio-oncology in the path training of physicians”. Today, the president of Aiom Saverio Cinieri also underlines, “adopting strategies for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular complications linked to anticancer therapies has become essential in a patient’s treatment path”. Cardiovascular diseases and neoplasms cause about two thirds of all deaths in the Western world, warns Antonio Giordano, director of the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine in Philadelphia: “This is partly due to the sharing, between the two pathologies, of very frequent risk factors. The risk of developing cardiotoxicity is not the same for all patients but depends on factors related to the type of treatment, the dose of drug or the presence of pre-existing cardiovascular diseases”. For these reasons, he concludes, “the treatment program must provide for a multidisciplinary and personalized action”.